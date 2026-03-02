Six Irish airspace closures this year due to issues with air traffic control staffing

An agreed agenda for talks between the union representing air traffic controllers (ATCs) and their employer AirNav Ireland “creates a realistic opportunity to resolve current staffing and pensions challenges within a structured and time-bound engagement”.

That is according to Fórsa, the union representing the ATCs, ahead of the talks at the Internal Dispute Resolution Board (IDRB) on Tuesday.

The talks follow six airspace closures that have occurred over Irish airports due to staffing shortages at AirNav Ireland this year.

Figures provided by the Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brienshow that four airspace closures took place at Dublin Airport with one each at Cork and Shannon.

AirNav Ireland is the State company with responsibility for providing air navigation and related services within the airspace controlled by Ireland.

[ Air traffic control staff shortages threaten to disrupt passengersOpens in new window ]

It also provides terminal air traffic control services at the three State-owned airports, Dublin, Cork and Shannon.

In written Dáil replies to Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns and her party colleague Eoin Hayes, the Minister revealed that three of the airspace closures took place at Dublin Airport last month.

He said that on February 17th at Dublin, there was an airspace closure from 2am to 2.30am and 4.05am to 4.35am and the closures arose as a result of the need to provide an Air Traffic Control Officer (ATCO) fatigue break due to staff shortages.

The airspace at Dublin Airport was also closed for the same time frames and for the same staff shortage reason on February 14th, February 11th and January 30th.

The Minister confirmed that there are currently 303 ATCs in place, down on the 305 total for 2025.

O’Brien stated that while overtime remains integral to AirNav’s 24-hour operations the reliance on overtime is expected to decrease as air traffic controller staffing numbers rise.

He said: “AirNav is actively recruiting and training student air traffic controllers to ensure it has the capacity to meet increased demand. AirNav expects to train 76 student controllers in 2026.”

A spokesperson for Air Nav Ireland said: “AirNav Ireland is currently engaged in discussions under the auspices of the IDRB. The IDRB issued a detailed report to both parties on January 28th, which the company has accepted.

“Safety remains AirNav Ireland’s number one priority, and we remain committed to the jointly agreed IDRB process,” she added.