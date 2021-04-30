Tom McKibbin’s pro debut ends early in Tenerife Open

Northern Irish teenager Tom McKibbin has missed the cut on his professional debut despite a second consecutive 70 leaving him two under par at the halfway stage of the Tenerife Open.

McKibbin made four birdies and three bogeys in his second round at Costa Adeje and fell two shots short or reaching the weekend.

Jonathan Caldwell is leading the Irish challenge on eight under par for the tournament, but he is well off the leader - world number 571 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, who takes a three-shot lead into the third round.

Von Dellingshausen added a second round of 62 to his opening 64 to reach 16 under par, with Spain’s Pep Angles on 13 under following a second round of 64.

Scotland’s Scott Jamieson carded a course record of 61 to share third place on 12 under with Australia’s Scott Hend, Spain’s Eduard Rousaud and Finland’s Kalle Samooja.

Niall Kearney also crept inside the cutmark on four under par after a second-consecutive 69, while Paul Dunne and Cormac Sharvin both missed out on two over par.

“It was just another great day in the office today,” Germany’s Von Dellingshausen said.

“I played well tee to green, made a couple of good putts, but just stiffed a lot more (approach shots) than I did yesterday and made the crucial up and downs.

“I’ve been working on staying in the present a lot more and I think that’s one of the biggest achievements and what I took from Austria on the Sunday (starting four off the lead and carding a 74).

“I’m a thinker, I like being in the future or in the past so it’s a big challenge for me to stay in the present moment and I think I’ve done that a lot better the last two days.”

Jamieson had an outside chance of the second 59 in European Tour history when he covered his first 13 holes in eight under par, but parred the next three holes before making birdies on the 17th and 18th.

“It’s such a funny game,” the Florida-based Scot said. “I just did the simple things well and holed a couple of nice putts at the right time to get momentum on my side.

“The five par fives are all gettable here. If you take care of business there and you are playing well there are plenty of chances.

“I hope I get something nice from the club (for the course record), I will soon find out! It’s a nice accolade but I would prefer to have a trophy at the end of the week.

“Off the tee yesterday I wasn’t particularly good. I was better today, only hit one shot that didn’t really feel like it was in play. Hopefully those feelings I was having today can roll into the weekend.”

First-round leader Thorbjorn Olesen slipped five shots off the lead after adding a 69 to his opening 62.

Collated second round scores & totals in the European Tour Tenerife Open (Gbr & Irl unless stated, Par 71):

126 Nicolai von Dellingshausen (Ger) 64 62

129 Pep Angles (Spa) 65 64

130 Scott Hend (Aus) 66 64, Eduard Rousaud (Spa) 64 66, Kalle Samooja (Fin) 64 66, Scott Jamieson 69 61

131 Thorbjoern Olesen (Den) 62 69, Sean Crocker (USA) 67 64, Dean Burmester (Rsa) 63 68, Yi-Keun Chang (Kor) 67 64

132 Paul Waring 67 65, Alexander Bjoerk (Swe) 63 69, John Catlin (USA) 63 69, Svn-Hwan Kim (Kor) 67 65, Louis de Jager (Rsa) 66 66

133 Garrick Higgo (Rsa) 63 70, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (Spa) 69 64, Adrian Meronk (Pol) 68 65, Alejandro Canizares (Spa) 68 65

134 Jordan Smith 67 67, Andrew Johnston 67 67, Nino Bertasio (Ita) 67 67, Edoardo Molinari (Ita) 69 65, Grant Forrest 68 66, Sebastian Garcia (Spa) 66 68, Jonathan Caldwell 66 68, Toby Tree 65 69

135 Matt Ford 69 66, 35 Justin Harding (Rsa) 66 69, Joost Luiten (Ned) 65 70, Zander Lombard (Rsa) 71 64, Oliver Wilson 73 62, Francesco Laporta (Ita) 68 67, Maverick Antcliff (Aus) 66 69, Laurie Canter 65 70

136 Pablo Larrazabal (Spa) 66 70, Eddie Pepperell 68 68, Ashun Wu (Chn) 70 66, Alexander Levy (Fra) 67 69, Callum Shinkwin 71 65, Adrian Otaegui (Spa) 69 67, Adria Arnaus (Spa) 65 71, Richie Ramsay 69 67, Julian Suri (USA) 66 70, Jamie Donaldson 69 67, Eduardo de la Riva (Spa) 67 69, Marcel Schneider (Ger) 67 69

137 Sami Valimaki (Fin) 67 70, Nicolai Hoejgaard (Den) 69 68, Alvaro Hernandez (Spa) 72 65, Matthias Schwab (Aut) 68 69, Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn) 65 72, Joakim Lagergren (Swe) 67 70, Tapio Pulkkanen (Fin) 69 68, James Morrison 68 69, Raphael Jacquelin (Fra) 69 68, Matthew Jordan 68 69, Darius van Driel (Ned) 68 69, Aaron Cockerill (Can) 69 68, Robin Sciot-Siegrist (Fra) 64 73, Jake McLeod (Aus) 68 69, Lars van Meijel (Ned) 69 68, Dale Whitnell 71 66, Ben Evans 70 67

138 Richard Mansell 68 70, Sebastian Soederberg (Swe) 70 68, Mikko Korhonen (Fin) 68 70, Kristoffer Broberg (Swe) 68 70, Joachim B. Hansen (Den) 69 69, Guido Migliozzi (Ita) 70 68, Justin Walters (Rsa) 68 70, Ross Fisher 69 69, Matthieu Pavon (Fra) 70 68, Haydn Porteous (Rsa) 68 70, Rhys Enoch 72 66, Niall Kearney 69 69, Pedro Oriol (Spa) 69 69

139 David Law 69 70, Scott Fernandez (Spa) 69 70, Matthew Southgate 67 72, Ignacio Elvira (Spa) 72 67, Jeff Winther (Den) 69 70, Victor Dubuisson (Fra) 71 68, Jack Senior 69 70, Ricardo Santos (Por) 70 69, Gregory Havret (Fra) 72 67, Shiv Chawrasia (Ind) 70 69, Garrick Porteous 70 69, Marcus Armitage 71 68, David Coupland 67 72

140 Chris Wood 70 70, Jorge Campillo (Spa) 70 70, Andrea Pavan (Ita) 69 71, Alejandro Del Rey (Spa) 70 70, Tom McKibben 70 70, Benjamin Hebert (Fra) 68 72, Ashley Chesters 68 72, Calum Hill 71 69, Connor Syme 71 69, Max Schmitt (Ger) 69 71, Liam Johnston 72 68, Berry Henson (USA) 70 70

141 Sebastian Heisele (Ger) 69 72, Rikard Karlberg (Swe) 71 70, Clement Sordet (Fra) 70 71

142 Kurt Kitayama (USA) 72 70, Borja Virto (Spa) 72 70, David Horsey 75 67, Oliver Fisher 73 69, Peter Hanson (Swe) 69 73, Oliver Farr 69 73, Jose-Filipe Lima (Por) 71 71, Bernd Ritthammer (Ger) 69 73, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spa) 70 72, Ondrej Lieser (Cze) 72 70

143 Shubhankar Sharma (Ind) 69 74, Richard Bland 69 74, Carlos Pigem (Spa) 70 73, Adrien Saddier (Fra) 72 71, Suradit Yongcharoenchai (Tha) 69 74

144 Richard McEvoy 75 69, Michael Lorenzo-Vera (Fra) 77 67, Julien Guerrier (Fra) 69 75, Joel Stalter (Fra) 73 71, Robin Roussel (Fra) 73 71, Cormac Sharvin 73 71, Pedro Figueiredo (Por) 72 72, Paul Dunne 72 72

145 Lucas Bjerregaard (Den) 75 70, Antoine Rozner (Fra) 78 67, Ross McGowan 75 70, Renato Paratore (Ita) 71 74, Maximilian Kieffer (Ger) 72 73, Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind) 74 71, Benjamin Poke (Den) 77 68, Tom Gandy (IoM) 72 73, Janne Kaske (Fin) 69 76, Euan Walker 72 73

146 Luis Claverie (Spa) 71 75, Alvaro Quiros (Spa) 72 74, Fabrizio Zanotti (Pry) 71 75, Johannes Veerman (USA) 70 76

147 Lorenzo Gagli (Ita) 71 76, Ajeetesh Sandhu (Ind) 75 72

148 Romain Langasque (Fra) 77 71, Samuel Del Val (Spa) 73 75

149 Lee Slattery 76 73, Steven Tiley 74 75

150 Tyler Koivisto (USA) 79 71

153 Ivan Cantero (Spa) 74 79