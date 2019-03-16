Jon Rahm shoots 64 to lead Rory McIlroy at Sawgrass

McIlroy’s third round 70 leaves him one shot adrift of Spaniard at Players Championship

Rory McIlroy on the 10th hole during the third round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. Photograph: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy on the 10th hole during the third round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. Photograph: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

 

Jon Rahm stormed out of the pack with an eight-under-par 64 and took a one-stroke lead over Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood after the third round at the Players Championship in Florida on Saturday.

Spaniard Rahm used his prodigious power to plunder TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, matching the best score of the week on a day when a predicted stiff northerly wind did not materialise.

He posted a 15-under 201 total to edge ahead of Northern Irishman McIlroy and Englishman Fleetwood, who both recovered from poor starts after teeing off with a three-shot lead.

McIlroy bogeyed the first two holes while Fleetwood double-bogeyed the first, where he missed a two-foot putt that did not even touch the cup.

But they both worked their way back into contention and carded 70s, a particularly good return for McIlroy in light of his poor driving.

“It feels great. I knew I could post a number,” said Rahm, who could become the second Spanish winner of the PGA Tour flagship event after Sergio Garcia in 2008.

An eagle at the par-five 11th, where he roped a four-iron from 240 yards to two feet, was the highlight of Rahm’s day.

Rahm moved three shots ahead of 2016 champion Jason Day of Australia who stayed in the hunt with a tidy 68.

Tiger Woods started the day nine shots back, but went in the wrong direction with a 72 that included three bogeys on the front nine, and three birdies on the back to slip into a tie for 43rd at three under.

Woods appeared in good spirits, however, flashing his beaming smile on several occasions during his round.

“I struggled hitting the putts hard enough,” he said.

Irishman Seamus Power enjoyed an early St Patrick’s Day present when he made a hole-in-one at the 155-yard third. He’s two under par heading into the final round.

There have been three aces this week, one each at the third, 13th and 17th holes.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.