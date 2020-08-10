Jon Rahm returns to World No1 as Morikawa breaks top five

US PGA Championship winner moves up to fifth in the revised world rankings

Updated: 53 minutes ago

Jon Rahm during the final round of the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park. Photograph: Getty Images

Jon Rahm’s share of 13th place at the US PGA Championship was enough to take the Spaniard back to the top of the world rankings.

He moves ahead of Justin Thomas, who finished in a tie for 37th at TPC Harding Park, with Ireland’s Rory McIlroy remaining in third.

Collin Morikawa’s first major win means the 23-year-old moves to second in the FedExCup standings and fifth - up from 12th - in the world rankings. The US PGA was just his 27th professional start, and his third win. He’s still only failed to make the cut once.

Tiger Woods fell a spot to 16th in Monday’s revised rankings. McIlroy (68) and Woods (67) both shot their best rounds of the week on Sunday to finish two and one under par respectively.

Overnight leader Dustin Johnson remains fourth in the world - he has now failed to convert any of his four 54-hole leads in major championships, although he did break par for the first time with a closing 68.

