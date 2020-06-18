Ian Poulter starts hot at Hilton Head as Rory McIlroy stalls

44-year-old shares clubhouse lead after a 64 but world number one struggles to a 72

Ian Poulter shot a seven under par 64 in the opening round at Hilton Head. Photograph: Sam Greenwood/Getty

Ian Poulter shot a seven under par 64 in the opening round at Hilton Head. Photograph: Sam Greenwood/Getty

 

Ian Poulter made a strong start in the opening round of the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage event, carding seven under par for an early share of the lead.

Poulter was in the fifth group out on the course at Hilton Head, signing for a blemish-free 64.

The Englishman finished tied for 29th at last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge, the tour’s first tournament back after the coronavirus shutdown, and turned in an even better round.

The 44-year-old, who won the last of his three PGA titles in 2018, had shared his discomforting Covid-19 Test on Twitter on Wednesday, but will be glad he put himself through the process.

He said: “Anytime you shoot seven under par on this golf course, it’s a pretty solid day. It’s a great course. I love coming here. It’s a fiddly, testy, tricky golf course.”

His playing partner Sebastian Munoz also fared well, sitting one stroke back on six under, with American Mark Hubbard matched Poulter’s 64.

Sheffield’s Matthew Fitzpatrick was in a chasing pack on five under, alongside Jordan Spieth, but world number one Rory McIlroy had a slow start.

McIlroy, who had questioned the wisdom of those who have declined to travel to the United States due to quarantine concerns, could only manage a one-over 72.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.