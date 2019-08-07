Golfer Thorbjorn Olesen charged with sexual assault

Ryder Cup winner Thorbjorn Olesen will appear in court on August 21st after being charged with sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and common assault.

Olesen, who beat three-time major winner Jordan Spieth in Europe’s triumph over the United States in Paris last year, was arrested last Monday after returning from the WGC St Jude Invitational on a flight from Nashville to London.

Police were waiting for the five-time European Tour winner when the aircraft landed at Heathrow. The 29-year-old Dane was taken into custody and subsequently released under investigation.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “A man has been charged in connection with an incident on an inbound flight to Heathrow Airport on Monday, 29 July.

“Jacob Thorbjorn Olesen, 29, of Redcliffe Road, Kensington and Chelsea, was charged by postal requisition on Thursday, 1 August with sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and common assault.

“He is due to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 21 August.”

On Monday, Olesen’s lawyer Paul Morris released a statement which read: “Thorbjorn has cooperated fully with the police during their investigation, but while the legal proceedings are still ongoing he unfortunately cannot comment on this matter at this time.”