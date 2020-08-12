Ex-Ryder Cup player Gordon J Brand dies aged 65

Open runner-up in 1986 a member of the 1983 European team pipped by the USA

Gordon J Brand: passed away following a short illness. Photograph: Phil Inglis/Getty Images

Former Ryder Cup player Gordon J Brand has died at the age of 65 following a short illness.

Brand was a member of the 1983 Ryder Cup team that lost to the US by just a point at PGA National Golf Club in Florida and another career highlight was finishing runner-up to Greg Norman at the 1986 Open.

The Englishman’s only European Tour victory came at the Belgian Open in 1989, when he won by six strokes from Mark Davis.

The European Tour’s chief operating officer Keith Waters said: “We are all saddened to hear of Gordon’s passing. We shared the same coach when I played together on Tour during the 1980s and I can honestly say not only was he a distinguished player, but he was also universally well-liked.

“Gordon had such a laid-back approach. I don’t think I ever saw him up uptight. He really was so friendly to everyone and he will be sorely missed by all of us who met him and knew him. Our thoughts are with his family.”

Former Ryder Cup captain Mark James added: “He’s going to missed by an awful lot of people. He had a great record as a player, but there were so many facets to his character that made him appeal to so many.”

