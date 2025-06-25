Bank of Ireland’s recession warning and how to save on home insurance

The risk of recession has become Irish households’ top concern for the first time in Bank of Ireland’s quarterly savings and investment index. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

The risk of recession has become Irish households’ top concern for the first time in Bank of Ireland’s quarterly savings and investment index. As Dominic Coyle reports, the threat of tariffs and the impact of unrest in the Middle East mean it overtook worries about the cost of housing.

A ruling from safety regulators allowing most departing passengers at Dublin Airport to keep liquids up to 100ml in their bags is imminent, sources say. Passengers have had to keep removing liquids from their baggage at Dublin, even while passing through new scanners supposed to eliminate this need, following a temporary European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) ruling last year, but that may soon change. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Uniphar, the Dublin-listed diversified healthcare services group, will need to spend as much as €150 million on mergers and acquisitions to reach its medium-term earnings target, according to Deutsche Numis. Joe Brenna has read the research, including the downgrading of the healthcare firm.

In his column, Martin Wolf writes that for all the Trump tariff brouhaha, it is clear that global imbalances matter. But perhaps not in the way Trump thinks they do.

READ MORE

Home insurance prices have surged in recent years, but there are ways to get your premium down. In Money Matters, Joanne Hunt explains what to look for.

Teneo, the New York-based communications and advisory firm, has appointed former Fine Gael minister Frances Fitzgerald as a senior adviser here. Ciaran Hancock reports.

Ires Reit said that it has decided not to replace one of the board nominees of former activist shareholder Vision Capital, as she was forced to step down as the investor’s stake fell below 3 per cent. Joe has the details.

Pre-tax profits at the Irish arm of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite firm last year almost doubled to $13.87 million (€11.97 million). Gordon Deegan has read the accounts.

In Commercial Property, Ronald Quinlan reports that John Scottus school in Dublin’s Ballsbridge has put its long standing Northumberland Road base up for sale, while Sean Mulryan has secured a deal for a 15 acre land bank at Naas racecourse.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.