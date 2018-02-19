Bubba Watson joins legends with third victory in Los Angeles

Graeme McDowell’s challenge fades as he cards 77; Rory McIloy closes strongly with 68
Bubba Watson and caddie Ted Scott celebrate after winning the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. Photograph: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Bubba Watson and caddie Ted Scott celebrate after winning the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. Photograph: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

 

Bubba Watson holed a bunker shot at the 14th hole to set the stage for a two-stroke triumph at the Genesis Open – and 10th PGA Tour title – in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Watson pulled away with another birdie at the par-five 17th as he shot a closing two-under-par 69 at Riviera.

The long-hitting left-hander finished at 12-under 272 for his third victory at Riviera, after previous successes in 2014 and 2016.

Ben Hogan and Arnold Palmer also won the event, previously known as the Los Angeles Open, three times each.

Fellow Americans Kevin Na and Tony Finau tied for second on 10-under.

A two-times Masters champion, Watson will jump back into the top-50 in the world after starting the week ranked 117th.

Graeme McDowell had started the final round two shots off Watson’s lead. A birdie at the first hole of his final round got him to nine under but it proved a false dawn as he would make two bogeys to the turn and then drop five shots in six holes as he closed with a six-over 77 to finish in a share of 26th position on two under.

Rory McIlroy moved in the other direction as he put in a strong final round of three-under 68 to finish a shot better than McDowell on three under.

Pádraig Harrington closed with a three-over 74 to finish the week on five over par.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.