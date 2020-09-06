American John Catlin claims his maiden European Tour win at Valderrama

American John Catlin claimed his first European Tour title in the Andalucia Masters as Martin Kaymer squandered the chance to end his six-year winless drought.

Kaymer missed close-range birdie chances on the 16th and 17th at Valderrama and then bogeyed the final hole when he found sand with his approach and saw his lengthy par putt pull up agonisingly short of the hole.

Playing partner Catlin, who took a two-shot lead into the final round, had got up and down for par from over the back of the 17th green and held his nerve to par the last and secure a one-shot victory.

Catlin, who did not make a single birdie in his closing 75 to finish two over par, told Sky Sports: “I think it’s still kind of setting in. The nerves were going nuts the whole round.

“This is a very difficult golf course, the greens were firm and fast and the wind was no easier than it had been the previous three days.

“I don’t think it’s quite sunk in that I’ve finally actually won but that was my goal at the start of 2019 to win on the European Tour, so to have actually accomplished that is pretty hard to put into words.”

Northern Ireland’s Jonathan Caldwell suffered a triple-bogey on the 18th as he finished with a six-over 77 to drop back to 16 over for the tournament.

Final leaderboard

British and Irish unless stated, par 71

286 John Catlin (USA) 69 70 72 75

287 Martin Kaymer (Ger) 72 72 69 74

288 Wil Besseling (Ned) 75 72 69 72, Justin Harding (Rsa) 71 75 71 71, Antoine Rozner (Fra) 76 69 73 70

289 Guido Migliozzi (Ita) 69 74 74 72, Wilco Nienaber (Rsa) 72 70 76 71

291 Connor Syme 69 72 76 74, Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn) 73 73 74 71

292 Steven Brown 73 74 74 71, Jamie Donaldson 72 69 73 78, David Horsey 74 73 72 73, Sami Valimaki (Fin) 77 69 69 77, Johannes Veerman (USA) 73 73 72 74, Lorenzo Gagli (Ita) 74 69 71 78, Lee Westwood 76 73 76 67

293 Joachim B Hansen (Den) 74 74 74 71, Maximilian Kieffer (Ger) 73 74 76 70, Jorge Campillo (Esp) 69 78 72 74, Adrian Otaegui (Esp) 77 71 68 77, Romain Langasque (Fra) 77 73 69 74, Alvaro Quiros (Esp) 72 73 74 74, Robin Sciot-Siegrist (Fra) 76 73 75 69

294 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet (Fra) 75 75 72 72, Joakim Lagergren (Swe) 77 72 70 75, Dave Coupland 72 76 71 75, Robert Macintyre 80 69 75 70, Matthew Southgate 76 73 70 75, Pablo Larrazabal (Esp) 71 70 78 75, Ewan Ferguson 73 76 73 72

295 Craig Howie 75 75 71 74, Damien Perrier (Fra) 76 70 78 71, Ashun Wu (Chn) 77 71 72 75, Jeff Winther (Den) 77 68 76 74, Victor Perez (Fra) 76 74 76 69, Wade Ormsby (Aus) 74 76 75 70, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut) 75 71 73 76, Thomas Detry (Bel) 73 72 74 76, Rasmus Hojgaard (Den) 71 79 75 70, Marcel Schneider (Ger) 76 74 73 72

296 Soren Kjeldsen (Den) 71 72 74 79, Alejandro Canizares (Esp) 73 70 79 74, Julien Guerrier (Fra) 74 74 75 73, Pedro Oriol (Esp) 75 72 71 78, Carlos Pigem (Esp) 75 73 74 74, Gregory Havret (Fra) 75 73 74 74, Alexander Levy (Fra) 75 75 75 71

297 Romain Wattel (Fra) 74 74 71 78, Toby Tree 72 77 75 73, Thorbjorn Olesen (Den) 72 77 76 72, Pep Angles (Esp) 70 77 76 74

298 Matthew Jordan 81 69 75 73, Joost Luiten (Ned) 79 69 75 75, Paul Waring 73 77 77 71, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Esp) 75 71 79 73, Ross McGowan 72 72 75 79

299 Ben Stow 74 73 71 81, Thomas Bjorn (Den) 72 76 74 77, Alexander Bjork (Swe) 74 73 75 77, Jake McLeod (Aus) 71 73 78 77, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (Esp) 75 74 74 76

300 Richard Bland 78 72 70 80, Robin Roussel (Fra) 75 71 76 78, Bryce Easton (Rsa) 76 73 76 75, Jonathan Caldwell 73 75 75 77

301 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez (Esp) 76 71 75 79, Grant Forrest 78 72 76 75

302 Ricardo Santos (Por) 78 70 73 81, Nacho Elvira (Esp) 77 70 75 80, Francesco Laporta (Ita) 76 73 77 76

303 Adrien Saddier (Fra) 73 77 76 77, Ben Evans 75 73 78 77, Max Schmitt (Ger) 71 75 76 81

304 Rikard Karlberg (Swe) 76 74 78 76, Raphael Jacquelin (Fra) 75 73 77 79

305 Edoardo Molinari (Ita) 76 73 76 80

306 Jbe Kruger (Rsa) 74 74 76 82