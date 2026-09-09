‘An Irish Ryder Cup would be very special’: Shane Lowry sets his sights on Adare

The venue and weekend visitor guarantees an unprecedented level of attention on the Irish Open this week, but Shane Lowry’s focus is already gravitating a little east and across the Shannon.

“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that a lot of my goals over the next 12 months are going to revolve around one thing and that’s going to be part of a winning Ryder Cup team at Adare,” Lowry says.

“I know a home one is in Europe, but an Irish home Ryder Cup would be very special. I was at the one at The K Club [in 2006] on the Friday, and it gives me goosebumps even just thinking about it.

“So a lot of the reason why I will get out of bed over the next 12 months will be working towards that. I’m looking forward to the challenge of trying to make the team and then trying to win.”

Lowry returns to action this week after a PGA Tour season that was abbreviated by his failure to make the second playoff event. But he’s feeling refreshed after the three-week break and insists he’s happy with his form and frame of mind despite disappointments in Dubai and at the Cognizant Classic.

“I think I’m mature enough and been around long enough to know that three or four months of average results are not going to make or break your career,” he says. “You need to ride the wave and fight your way through it, and that’s what I feel like I’m doing.”

This week will be the first event at which Lowry can pick up ranking points to be included on the European team in just over a year’s time. Though, given the venue and the fact he sank the crucial putt to retain the cup at Bethpage, it’s hard to foresee him not being included at least as one of Luke Donald’s captain picks.

Shane Lowry celebrates making the putt to see Team Europe retain the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black last year. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Seven of the 12 members of each of the last two Ryder Cup teams are in the field in Doonbeg this week, along with Donald.

The quality of the field owes, at least in part, to some lingering fallout from the LIV Tour. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton were required to commit to a minimum number of DP World Tour events to retain their memberships and thus eligibility for the Ryder Cup, and have picked the Irish Open as one of those mandated events. Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka, Robert McIntyre, and the Hojgaard twins complete the line-up.

Donald, meanwhile, has the luxury of choosing his playing partners, and has elected to play with Tom McKibbin and Alex Fitzpatrick.

“Statistically, I think he’s starting to show some improvement,” says Donald of McKibbin, who has yet to be involved in a Ryder Cup team. “So I’m looking forward to seeing his game as well.”

McKibbin, however, is not among the rookies invited by Donald to a European Ryder Cup team get-together at Adare Manor next Monday. Alex Fitzpatrick is attending, along with fellow contenders Eugenio Chacarra, Kristoffer Reitan, and Angel Ayora. Recently-appointed vice-captain Pádraig Harrington will also be there.

“He’s the eternal optimist,” says Donald of Harrington. “He thinks outside the box. I think some of those characteristics as a golfer translate to what I see him helping with me as a vice captain.

“I think you have different personalities as vice captains, and that’s important. You have different viewpoints, and certainly Pádraig is not shy of giving his view. I appreciate that.”