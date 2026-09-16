Matt Fitzpatrick casts doubt on Dubai title defence over fears of ongoing conflict

Matt Fitzpatrick, the world number four, has admitted to reservations over appearing at the DP World Tour’s end of season events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai because of the conflict in the Middle East.

The Englishman, who is due to defend the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, has accused the Tour of being “very vague” over plans to retain or move the tournaments. In Fitzpatrick’s mind, it is a “no-brainer” to play elsewhere, but believes his sentiment will not feature strongly in the thoughts of the Tour’s hierarchy.

Fitzpatrick even suggested Formula One is reconsidering staging the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December after races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia were called off this year due to the Iran war, though it remains on the calendar.

The Abu Dhabi Championship is due to take place from November 5th, with the DP World Tour Championship slated for the following week. Every indication is that those competitions will happen in the United Arab Emirates, despite contingencies involving Turkey, Spain and Portugal known to have been considered.

“As things stand right now, I would say I’m not that comfortable [playing in the Middle East],” Fitzpatrick said. “A few things have changed for me. I had a child in August and that changes things a bit more.

“It would feel a little bit weird, given what I’m reading elsewhere. Things can change overnight, I’m sure. I think it seems to be going down that path of things are getting better. I’ve looked on the UK [government] website, I know they changed it from essential travel only to one step better than that.

“I know the Tour has been on this for a long time. It’s frustrating the decision hasn’t been made so you can plan. But I understand there’s a lot of moving parts to that and it’s difficult to make these decisions.

“If the Tour do go, I’m sure they have had the best advice possible on what that looks like. As things stand, I wouldn’t necessarily be too keen on going. I know there’s been discussions on what Formula One is doing. I’ve heard they might not be going there, so it begs the question, would we, I guess.”

Matt Fitzpatrick during last year's DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Fitzpatrick later made reference to missile strike damage done to a hotel in Dubai where he had dinner in the week of his 2025 win at Jumeriah Golf Estates. “That’s very scary,” he said. Pressed on whether he felt his viewpoint would be heeded, Fitzpatrick said: “I don’t think so.”

Fitzpatrick said his management was informed in April that the Tour would make a decision by June. “I’m sure the Middle East want the DP World Tour to go there badly, because it’s a great event for two weeks. It’s great for tourism and all that sort of stuff with it, but I wouldn’t say that I have had regular contact.

“It’s been very vague the whole time and they have not necessarily had open communication.”

It’s a rising topic of discussion at this week’s PGA Championship, the DP World Tour’s flagship competition, at Wentworth. A spokesperson for the DP World Tour said: “We are in constant dialogue with our members and their management teams about the tournaments they play in but ultimately players’ individual schedule choices are a matter for them to decide.

“As far as our playoffs are concerned, it remains our intention to play as scheduled in the UAE, but we continue to monitor the situation and take advice from our international travel advisers.”

Should Fitzpatrick and others opt to skip UAE-based tournaments, it would clearly undermine their status. Rory McIlroy is seeking to win a record-equalling eighth European order of merit (now the Race to Dubai) title.

Meanwhile, Open champion Ryan Fox is content to be guided by the Tour. “There are some concerns,” said the New Zealander. “I’m of the opinion that the Tour is doing their due diligence. If they feel like it’s safe for us to go, I’m willing to support that.

“But I can understand, also, why guys have some reservations. I’ll keep monitoring it. If I feel like it’s not the right decision, I might not go, but at this point I trust the Tour’s decision in that regard.” – Guardian