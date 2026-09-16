Irish Open date moved to July for 2027 event at the K Club

Shane Lowry with the Irish Open trophy following his triumph at Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg on Sunday. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

The date for next year’s Irish Open at the K Club will take place earlier than recent years, from July 1st-4th, due to the Ryder Cup taking place at Adare Manor on September 17th-19th.

The DP World Tour released its 2027 tournament schedule on Wednesday, confirming the earlier date for the Irish Open.

Having won this year’s open at Doonbeg, Shane Lowry will look to defend his title in Kildare before the tour continues on to Scotland, with the Scottish Open taking place at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick on July 8th-11th before the 155th Open at St Andrews on July 15th-18th.

The Ryder Cup has also caused a scheduling change for next year’s FedEx Open de France and BMW PGA Championship, which will instead take place the week preceding and following, respectively, the biennial tournament in Adare.

The 2027 Race to Dubai will once again get under way in Australia, with the BMW Australian PGA Championship taking place in Sydney later this year (November 26th-29th), and finish with two playoff events in the UAE in November 2027 – the Abu Dhabi Championship as Yas Links and the DP World Tour Championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estate in Dubai.