Golf

Patrick Reed continues hot form with victory in Qatar Masters

Tied 34th for Pádraig Harrington, while Tom McKibbin finishes tied 17th on LIV tour

Patrick Reed of the United States poses with the trophy in Qatar. Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Getty
David Gorman
Sun Feb 08 2026 - 15:122 MIN READ

Patrick Reed continued his hot form in the desert with a second win in three tournaments on the DP World Tour at the Qatar Masters in Doha.

The former Masters champion won the Dubai Desert Classic two weeks ago and finished tied second in Bahrain last week.

Beginning the final round in the lead, with a two-under-par 70 for a 16-under total and a two-shot victory over Scotland’s Calum Hill. Jacob Skov Olesen and Johannes Veerman were tied third, three shots back.

Reed said: “This little run I’ve had, two wins and a second, it’s awesome. We couldn’t ask anything more than what we did.

“It’s special, to come out here especially to get two wins early on in the season, and hopefully there’s a lot more to come.”

Reed has opened a sizeable lead in the Race to Dubai in a year where Rory McIlroy looks to equal Colin Montgomerie’s record of eight order of merits.

Reed recently announced he was leaving the LIV Tour to focus on the DP World Tour for the rest of the season, before returning to the PGA Tour next season.

Pádraig Harrington finished tied 34th on five under after a final round of 71 on his 500th appearance on the DP World Tour.

The 54-year-old Irishman first played on the tour at the Smurfit European Open at The K Club in 1995, and joined the tour 30 years ago in 1996.

On the LIV tour, Australian Elvis Smylie outduelled Jon Rahm to capture the $30 million ‍LIV Golf Riyadh title on his tour debut. Tom McKibbin finished in tied 17th place, with Graeme McDowell in tied 27th.

