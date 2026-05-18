Five things we learned from PGA Championship: Did Rory McIlroy have the wrong strategy?

Did McIlroy have the wrong strategy for this Major?

Before the tournament, Rory McIlroy when assessing what the course would present this week, said that “strategy off the tee is pretty non-existent” at Aronimink. “It’s basically, bash driver down there and then figure it out from there.” This fit with McIlroy’s performance this week, where he was second in the field in average driving distance at 346 yards, but he only hit 41 per cent of fairways. The winner Aaron Rai meanwhile hit 68 per cent of fairways at 310 yards average – that’s 27 per cent more fairways than McIlroy at 36 yards less off the tee.

In the final round, McIlroy was often within a short wedge or a long pitch from the green for approach, but could not get the ball close from the rough. On the 7th hole, for example, on Sunday, McIlroy hit the ball 388 yards off the tee to 54 yards from the hole, but could not get the ball any closer than 27 feet. One wonders how the week would have gone if McIlroy sacrificed length for accuracy by occasionally keeping the driver in the bag.

Harrington’s love for the grind stands out once more

Padraig Harrington plays a shot on the tenth hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17th, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Pádraig Harrington has relentlessly dedicated himself to golf for his whole life and at 54 years of age, he still manages to impress. The Dubliner finished in the top 20 at Aronimink, beating the in-form PGA Tour player Cameron Young over 72 holes among others as he diligently plotted his way around the Donald Ross classic. Some 30 years after his first Major, it was only his third time in the top 20 in the past 10 years and brought back memories of his grinding tied-fourth place finish at Kiawah Island in 2021. Harrington still has an eye for the spectacular too, holing a bunker shot on 16 for eagle and then holed from just off the green at 18 for birdie to fly up the leaderboard.

AARON RAI FROM LONG RANGE! 🎯🤯 pic.twitter.com/bSxLkIreyP — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) May 17, 2026

Aaron Rai’s incredible putting feats

Aaron Rai was 62-for-66 inside 10 feet at the PGA Championship, which will work well in any golf tournament. It is not the most impressive display of putting in his life from that range though. That came when he was 15 when he broke a Guinness World Record for most putts holed from 10 feet. The final total? 207 straight putts holed from 10 feet. Given that the average tour pro makes 22 per cent of putts from 10-14 feet, and the average club golfer makes 18 per cent from that distance it is a truly ridiculous feat. Practice makes perfect and it stood to him in the biggest moment.

Jon Rahm gets back in the Major frame

It is not that long since Jon Rahm was in contention on Sunday in a Major, as only last year he briefly gave Scheffler a scare at the PGA Championship by tieing the lead on Sunday. Rahm’s finish that time though was horrendous, going +5 over the last three holes to fall to tied-eighth. This time Rahm did all the right things and compiled a solid final round 68 to finish tied second, with no bogeys on the back nine. While he did not have the run that Rai did to take charge of the tournament, he leaves Aronimink with his reputation boosted and will be a threat in the remaining two Majors of the year.

Jon Rahm of Spain acknowledges the crowd on the 18th green during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club. Photograph: Emilee Chinn/Getty

Aronimink produces proper test but not the most exciting one

Thankfully, this year’s PGA Championship has a moment to remember for many years to come after Rai holed an emphatic 70-footer for birdie on the penultimate hole to seal the deal. Before that, the final round was lacking in fireworks with birdies hard to come by. Rai and Ludvig Aberg’s group brought the noise with seven birdies on the back nine.

Of the other final 14 players on the course, there were only 12 birdies on the back nine and one eagle, averaging fewer than one birdie per player (Smalley’s eagle also came after Rai had won). Justin Rose is an attacking player when going for victory but his back nine of nine consecutive pars summed up a limp attempt by the chasing pack on a tricky set-up