‘We’ve got a lot of strength to keep coming back’: Leinster vow to go again after Bordeaux defeat

As a student of psychology, at one point in a 20-minute plus post-match press conference, Leinster captain Caelan Doris was asked, not unreasonably, how he and his team move on from defeats like this.

Head coach Leo Cullen interjected: “We won our final last year. Were you at the final in Croke Park last year?” he added of their URC final win over the Bulls.

In the immediate aftermath of this 41-19 loss to Bordeaux Bègles, that fine win had been lost in the ether and, such is the importance attached to the Champions Cup by Leinster, it didn’t seem like much of a consolation either.

In any event, Doris said: “I admire the resilience of the group to keep knocking. I remember James Ryan said two years ago that when you strive to do great things and be in the latter stages of the tournament, you also risk being on the other side and feeling these emotions.

“We’ve got a lot of strength in the group to keep coming back, to keep working hard during the season to get to these stages and I’ve got faith that we’re going to do the same again.

“There’s still an opportunity to get silverware. The support of our fans, we’ll need them over the coming weeks,” Doris added, referencing the URC knockout stages in which Leinster have a home quarter-final against the Lions next Saturday.

“There are guys like Lukey (McGrath), a few unique figures who are leaving us at the end of the season. That was a big motivation for us today, and we’ll roll into this week coming and do it for those guys.”

Leinster's Caelan Doris appears dejected after the Investec Champions Cup final at the San Mames Stadium, Bilbao. Picture date: Saturday May 23, 2026. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Ben Whitley/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

In the heel of the hunt, this was a fifth decider defeat in eight years for Leinster. The last four of those have come against French sides.

From the outside, a Champions Cup has never seemed so far out of reach for Leinster since they last lifted the trophy at the San Mamés Stadium after beating Racing 92. Although Doris denied this is the case.

“I still believe massively in the structures we have, the people we have in charge, and the ability within the group.

“I admire the work that everyone has put in to get us back to this point again.

“Obviously, we’re on the wrong side again, but I do believe that we’ve got the right people in the right places and the right systems in order to get back there next year.”

Cullen said it was wonderful to be part of a second final in Bilbao, heaping praise on the crowd, including a 5,000-plus Leinster contingent.

“We’ve given away things just a little bit cheaply,” said Cullen of the final score. “You’d love another crack at playing the game again, because we think there’s lots of opportunities there we didn’t take.”

As to why Bordeaux were able to deliver when Leinster could not, Cullen added: “That’s what it’s about, the winners and the losers.

“The winners will have a story of how clinical they were, the losers will be like ‘we weren’t quite clinical enough’, and that’s the game. They just showed that they were a better team on the day unfortunately.”

2026 Investec Champions Cup Final, San Mames Stadium, Bilbao, Spain 23/5/2026 Leinster vs Union Bordeaux-Begles Union Bordeaux Begles' Union Bordeaux Begles' lifts the Champions Cup trophy Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie

“They’ve got a lot of quality players and they were just that bit better than us today. That’s the bit for us to reflect on and try to get better on, and as a group, we just need to be better, more clinical collectively.

“Can we get better at it and go on and try to win the URC? Let’s hope so. ”

Leinster had more possession and territory than the victors, but in a game which had uncanny echoes of Montpellier beating Ulster in Friday’s Challenge Cup final, Bordeaux were more clinical.

“It’s not as if we’re a million miles away,” said Cullen

“I know there’s a decent gap in the scoreline today, but if you reflect upon what’s gone on in the game, the stats of the game, that would be my big reflection, just in terms of how clinical Bordeaux were.

“The speed of the way they do things is very impressive and that’s the bit that we need to get after.”

As well as short-term signing Reiko Ioane and the long-serving, Perpignan-bound Luke McGrath, this was also a last European game for Ciarán Frawley before his move to Connacht this summer.

“He’s had a really good season,” said Cullen. “Are there any regrets? Obviously, he’s going to be joining Connacht, but how that situation has played out, I can’t talk to him and make the decision for him.

“We tried to keep him, but he decided to go to Connacht. We wish him well, but yeah, I think he’s had a great season. We’ve had players leave before but this one, we were a little frustrated with at the time, but I can’t undo it, unfortunately.”