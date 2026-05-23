‘The downward spiral continues’: French media reacts to Bordeaux rout of Leinster

Laurent Marti, the president of Bordeaux Bègles, spoke to L’Équipe ahead of the Champions Cup final, stating they were “not yet a great club” and must continue winning to reach the next level.

“To go down in rugby history, you need more than just a title. Otherwise, you’re a kind of shooting star,” said Marti.

The “don’t be a shooting star” mantra was repeated by Bordeaux prop Jefferson Poirot and head coach Yannick Bru in interviews before and after Saturday’s decider. And so it proved as the French side confirmed their status at the top of the European game with an emphatic 41-19 victory over Leinster in Bilbao, even if Bru continues to be a hard man to satiate.

The Frenchman has now won two Champions Cup titles as both a player and a head coach, but said his team were “not quite among the very best yet”.

“Leinster has won four titles. We’re keeping our feet on the ground,” he said.

Before the game, there was already a sense in French media that this would not be as difficult as previous finals between French sides and Leinster, with L’Équipe’s rugby podcast Crunch discussing before the game where Leinster are “weaker than before”.

The mismatch on Saturday afternoon confirmed that assumption to the French press, despite Bru hyping up Leinster as “the Irish team with Rieko Ioane”. Regardless of the pre-match flattery, Leo Cullen’s side could not handle Bordeaux’s physicality and flair.

Bordeaux Bègles' Matthieu Jalibert and Damian Penaud celebrate with the Champions Cup trophy. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Vincent Romain of Sud Ouest said Leinster were “stifled without solution” and “never looked capable of disrupting the momentum” as Bordeaux raced to a 35-7 half-time lead. Arnaud Coudry in Le Figaro wrote that Leinster were “completely out of sorts”.

“For Leinster, the downward spiral continues, the former European powerhouse has now lost more finals than it has won. This time, they were completely crushed. Rarely has a team been so thoroughly dominated in a final. The trauma will be difficult for this ageing Irish province to overcome,” penned Coundry.

Simon Valzer from Midi Olympique stated Bordeaux had given Leinster a lesson in technical execution.

“How many times have French teams been beaten by this formidable machine, once the perfect combination of raw power and surgical precision? Well it would seem those days are over,” he wrote.

“Bordeaux gave a true lesson to an Irish side that, let’s face it, seem like a shadow of their former selves in technical discipline.”

Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Yoram Moefana and Cameron Woki topped the player ratings, while L’Équipe went one worse than this newspaper with Harry Byrne’s rating, giving him a 3/10.

“Put under pressure and unable to organise the game properly, he suffered and made numerous errors,” L’Équipe’s ratings noted of the Leinster outhalf.

Also in L’Équipe, Maxime Raulin said Bordeaux would now turn their attention to the Top 14, where they ultimately had “more difficulty beating teams like Bayonne (12th) and Perpignan (13th) than Leinster”.

That was at least kinder than the top comment below the piece, which had already amassed over 200 likes just hours after the final whistle: “Leinster, with their cramped, one-pass game, worn down to the bone, are finished.” Ouch.