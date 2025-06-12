US Open live updates: Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry among the early tee times

The 125th edition of the US Open gets underway this morning as 156 players prepare to navigate their way around Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania in what world number one Scottie Scheffler described as “probably the hardest golf course that we’ll play, maybe ever”.

Irish eyes will be on Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry who are paired together, along with Ryder Cup teammate Justin Rose and will tee-off at 12.40pm.

We will bring you updates from around the course throughout the day and update our leaderboard below as rounds begin.

Notable tee times

12.29pm: Xander Schauffele, Jose Ballester, Bryson DeChambeau

12.40pm: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose

6.25pm: Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

This quote from Jack Nicklaus is very instructive. “A difficult golf course eliminates a lot of players,” the four-time champion said. “The US Open flag eliminates a lot of players. Some players just weren’t meant to win the US Open, and a lot of them know it.”

To scare young golfers with aspirations of making a career as a professional pictures of the rough at a US Open venue are shown to determine if they have the moral fibre to take on the physical challenge.

Oakmont is a doozy of that genre. Henry C Fownes, founder and designer, built a monster, the prevailing conditions, firm, fast, heavily sloping greens with rough in which you could lose a toddler. The rain of recent days at the venue have made the greens a little kinder but the rough is lush and punitive.

Course architect Gil Hanse provides an in-depth look at Oakmont's back nine for the U.S. Open. ⛳️🚁 pic.twitter.com/HatOUZfJt9 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 12, 2025

That’ll be the front nine for the Irish pairing shortly.

Hello and welcome to the Irish Times live golf blog of the 125th US Open from Oakmont Country Club. John O'Sullivan here and I'll take you through several hours of play before handing over to Ciarán Kirk in the late afternoon.

What are today’s tee times?

