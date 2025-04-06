Five that can stop Scottie Scheffler at the Masters

Rory McIlroy

World ranking: 2

Odds: 13/2

The Northern Irishman’s decision to play a reduced schedule would appear to have been inspired: he has won twice on the PGA Tour in six outings stateside (in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Players). So it is that he is headed back to Augusta National in the quest to complete the career Grand Slam in fine form. He included a midweek trip to Augusta in recent days for further prep work with coach Michael Bannon.

Min Woo Lee

World ranking: 22

Odds: 40/1

Min Woo Lee celebrates with the trophy after winning the Houston Open. Photograph: Jonathan Bachman/Getty

The talented Aussie has found a new lease of life since hooking up with veteran Irish caddie Brian “Bo” Martin. His odds ahead of his win in last week’s Houston Open were 100/1+ but have since fallen dramatically. Lee will be making his fourth appearance at Augusta National (t14th in 2022, MC in 2023, t22 in 2024) and is in the form of his life, that win in Houston coming on the back of four other top-20s on the PGA Tour this season.

Jordan Spieth

World ranking: 66

Odds: 33/1

Jordan Spieth. Photograph: Douglas P DeFelice/Getty

The former world number one endured a pretty miserable past couple of years, dealing with a wrist injury and poor form, but has shown much improvement this year with top-10s in the Phoenix Open and the Cognizant Classic. “I think I’m on the right track and feel good,” said Spieth of his game at this week’s Valero Texas Open, his final outing ahead of the Masters where his only win came a decade ago, in 2015.

Shane Lowry

World ranking: 12

Odds: 33/1

Shane Lowry. Photograph: Douglas P DeFelice/Getty

The Offaly man’s consistency so far this season – even without a win yet! – has seen him move to a career best 12th in the official world rankings, even better than when he won the Claret Jug in 2019. When he is comfortable in his own skin, he’s dangerous ... and, after a superb Florida Swing (11th-7th-20th-8th), Lowry has been able to have a fortnight, including a couple of advance trips to Augusta, to prepare for what is his 10th appearance in the Masters (best finish t3rd in 2022).

Ludvig Åberg

World ranking: 5

Odds: 16/1

Ludvig Aberg of Sweden hits a tee shot on the second hole prior to the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio. Photograph: Jonathan Bachman/Getty

The 25-year-old Swede finished runner-up to Scheffler on his debut appearance in the Masters a year ago and, if anything, has kicked on since then with a string of fine performances including a win in the Genesis Invitational in February. Has the shots and patience for the examination asked by Augusta National.