PSNI reports ‘calmer’ night in North after disorder following knife attack

Doors of houses in east Belfast are replaced on Thursday after two nights of violence in which the homes of foreign nationals were targeted. Photograph: Paul Faith/AFP/Getty

Police in Northern Ireland have said Thursday night was “much calmer”, with only “lower level disturbances” compared with the disorder of the previous two nights.

Confirming a reduction in the level of disorder, Police Service of Northern Ireland Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said three arrests were made, one of which related to violence on Wednesday night. He said 19 arrests had now been made since street violence first broke out on Tuesday.

Disorder flared in response to a knife attack in Belfast on Monday night in which a man suffered significant injuries, including the loss of his left eye.

Stephen Ogilvie, who is in his 40s, also suffered deep cuts to his head, face and back in the attack in the north of the city, a graphic video clip of which went viral. On Thursday he was said to be in an induced coma, but his condition was improving.

Sudanese national Hadi Alodid (30), appeared in court on Wednesday charged with attempted murder. Alodid entered Northern Ireland by taking a bus across the Border in February 2023, having flown to Dublin from Paris. He claimed asylum upon arrival in the North and was granted leave to remain in the UK until 2028.

On Tuesday night, mobs set homes, a bus and cars on fire in Belfast, with people targeted because of their race.

Water cannons were deployed in Newtownabbey, on the outskirts of north Belfast, on Wednesday after police were pelted with bricks and a Department for Infrastructure vehicle was left in flames. There was also serious unrest in Portadown, Co Armagh. Twelve police officers were injured on Wednesday evening. Foreign-national healthcare workers have also been subject to threats and intimidation.

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Henderson said Thursday night witnessed a de-escalation of tensions.

“Our heightened presence in our local communities and engagement to de-escalate violence continued last night,” he said. “Thankfully, the situation was much calmer than we have seen in recent days. Our policing operation will remain over the weekend to ensure public order is maintained.”

A number of antiracism events have been organised in response to the unrest. A gathering billed as a community solidarity rally will take place in west Belfast on Friday evening while a Together Against Hate demonstration is due to be held at Belfast City Hall on Saturday.

Outlining details of the latest disorder-related arrests, Henderson said: “There were peaceful protests last night at a number of locations, including Newtownabbey, with no significant incidents of public disorder. Officers engaged with participants supporting their right to express their views lawfully.

“Last night, officers were dealing with some lower level disturbances and keeping focus on patrols of key areas. There were three arrests in total across Northern Ireland – one in connection with disorder on Wednesday and including a man detained following criminal damage to a vehicle in the Taughmonagh area of south Belfast.

“There was an arson attack on a house in the Shore Road area of north Belfast and reports of race-hate graffiti in the Dee Street and Newtownards Road area of east Belfast.

“A 27-year-old male threw a stone at a police vehicle during a mobile patrol in Abbeyville Court in Newtownabbey. He was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour.

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“No significant disorder noted in Derry overnight, with one arrest of a 16-year-old male for riotous behaviour the previous night."

Henderson continued: “There have been 19 arrests so far this week, with people already charged to court. Our public-order inquiry team is working day and night to identify those who have been involved in the disorder over the last number of days.” – PA