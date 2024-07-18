Rory McIlroy’s torment continues after opening 78 leaves Open hopes in shreds

Rory McIlroy reacts on the 13th green during the first round of The Open Championship at Royal Troon. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Rory McIlroy’s body language betrayed more than the words that followed an opening round of seven-over-par 78 in the 152nd Open, which placed him in an uphill battle to survive the cut, as former PGA champion Justin Thomas claimed the clubhouse lead after signing for a 68.

McIlroy, the world number two, grimaced at missed putts, removed his cap and rolled his hand through his hair after failing to escape a greenside bunker, and, generally, looked ill at ease on a tough old day on the links.

Just a month after the mental travails of a late round collapse in the US Open at Pinehurst, McIlroy’s torment continued.

The two iconic holes on the Old Course hard by the Firth of Clyde inflicted most pain.

READ MORE

On the par-three eighth, the famed Postage Stamp, McIlroy’s tee shot found one of the coffin bunkers and his recovery failed to reach the green and rolled back to his feet. He ran up a double-bogey five.

Rory McIlroy reacts after making a bogey on the 18th green at the end of his first round. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images

Then, on the par-four 11th, the Railway hole, his tee shot curled right so that those spectators lined on the stone wall were in danger until they weren’t, as the ball moved out-of-bounds down by the track. He ran up another double-bogey, a seven.

All in all, it was another thoroughly disappointing opening round to an Open championship. It wasn’t quite as bad as the 79 he opened with at Royal Portrush in 2019, where he missed the cut, but his reaction – rolling his eyes when asked if he could make it into the weekend – told its own tale of where his head is at in seeking to move on from Pinehurst.

“A difficult day. I felt I did okay until missing the green at the Postage Stamp,” said McIlroy. “The course was playing tough and conditions are difficult in a wind we haven’t seen this week ... it was just one of those days where I didn’t adapt well enough to the conditions.”

“Your misses get punished a lot more this week than even last week or any week. The balls I hit in the rough today, the lies were pretty nasty. You just get penalised for your misses [on a Major set-up). All I can do is focus on tomorrow and try and make the cut. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, Tom McKibbin – another product of Holywood Golf Club but playing in his first Open and only the second Major of his career after debuting in last month’s US Open at Pinehurst – signed for a 73, two-over-par.