The Open tee times: Rory McIlroy to play with Max Homa and Tyrrell Hatton

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy on the 18th ahead of The Open at Royal Troon. Photograph: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

Rory McIlroy has been drawn to play with Max Homa and Tyrrell Hatton for the first two rounds of the Open Championship at Royal Troon. He will tee off at 10.09am on Thursday, before starting at 3.10pm on Friday.

Shane Lowry will play with Cameron Smith and Matt Fitzpatrick in an all-Major champion group (2.59pm Thursday, 9.47am Friday). Tom McKibbin will play in his first Open as second group out with Alex Noren and Calum Scott (6.46am Thursday, 11.47am Friday).

Pádraig Harrington will play with Davis Thompson and Matthew Jordan (2.15pm Thursday, 9.03am Friday), while 2011 champion Darren Clarke will play with JT Poston and Dean Burmester (1.48pm Thursday, 8.36am Friday). Galway amateur Liam Nolan will play with Kazuma Kobori and another amateur Jaime Montojo Fernandez (4.05pm Thursday, 10.53am Friday).

The full list of tee times are below.

READ MORE

Thursday’s tee times (Friday’s times in brackets):

6.35am (11.25am) Justin Leonard, Todd Hamilton, Jack McDonald

6.46am (11.47am) Alex Noren, Tom McKibbin, Calum Scott

6.57am (11.58am) Jesper Svensson, Vincent Norrman, Michael Hendry

7.08am (12.09am) Younghan Song, Daniel Hillier, Ryosuke Kinoshita

7.19am (12.20am) Min Woo Lee, Ryo Hisatsune, Abraham Ancer

7.30am (12.31am) Nicolai Højgaard, Adam Scott, Keita Nakajima

7.41am (12.42am) Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Jasper Stubbs

7.52am (12.53am) Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, Matthew Southgate

8.03am (1.04pm) Nick Taylor, Matt Wallace, Laurie Canter

8.14am (1.15pm) Sebastian Soderberg, Matteo Manassero, Shubhankar Sharma

8.25am (1.26pm) Zach Johnson, Austin Eckroat, Thorbjorn Olesen

8.36am (1.37pm) John Daly, Santiago De La Fuente (a), Aaron Rai

8.47am (1.48pm) Stewart Cink, Chris Kirk, Dominic Clemons (a)

9.08am (2.04pm) Stephan Jaeger, Adam Schenk, Joaquin Niemann

9.14am (2.15pm) Adam Hadwin, Lucas Glover, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

9.25am (2.26pm) Tony Finau, Russell Henley, Matthieu Pavon

9.36am (2.37pm) Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre

9.47am (2.48pm) Ludvig Åberg, Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim

9.58am (2.59pm) Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland, Sahith Theegala

10.09am (3.10pm) Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton

10.20am (3.21pm) Keegan Bradley, Will Zalatoris, Gordon Sargent (a)

10.31am (3.32pm) Harris English, Maverick McNealy, Alexander Bjork

10.42am (3.43pm) Guido Migliozzi, Sean Crocker, Tommy Morrison (a)

10.53am (3.54pm) David Puig, John Catlin, Guntaek Koh

11.04am (4.05pm) Thriston Lawrence, Daniel Bradbury, Elvis Smylie

11.15am (4.16pm) Nacho Elvira, Minkyu Kim, Darren Fichardt

11.26am (4.27pm) Mason Andersen, Masahiro Kawamura, Sam Hutsby

11.47am (6.35am) Ewen Ferguson, Marcel Siem

11.58am (6.46am) Cheng-Tsung Pan, Romain Langasque, Yuto Katsuragawa

12.09pm (7.57am) Rikuya Hoshino, Angel Hidalgo, Richard Mansell

12.20pm (7.08am) Corey Conners, Ryan Fox, Jorge Campillo

12.31pm (7.19am) Ernie Els, Gary Woodland, Altin van der Merwe (a)

12.42pm (7.30am) Henrik Stenson, Rasmus Højgaard, Jacob Skov Olesen (a)

12.53pm (7.41am) Louis Oosthuizen, Billy Horschel, Victor Perez

1.04pm (7.52am) Sepp Straka, Brendon Todd, Jordan Smith

1.15pm (8.03am) Denny McCarthy, Taylor Moore, Adrian Meronk

1.26pm (8.14am) Jason Day, Byeong Hun An, Rickie Fowler

1.37pm (8.25am) Alex Cejka, Eric Cole, Kurt Kitayama

1.48pm (8.36am) Darren Clarke, JT Poston, Dean Burmester

2.04pm (8.47am) Phil Mickelson, Joost Luiten, Dustin Johnson

2.15pm (9.03am) Pádraig Harrington, Davis Thompson, Matthew Jordan

2.26pm (9.14am) Wyndham Clark, Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka

2.37pm (9.25am) Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

2.48pm (9.36am) Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim

2.59pm (9.47am) Shane Lowry, Cameron Smith, Matthew Fitzpatrick

3.10pm (9.58am) Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young

3.21pm (10.09am) Akshay Bhatia, Tom Hoge, Sami Valimaki

3.32pm (10.20am) Emiliano Grillo, Ben Griffin, Mackenzie Hughes

3.43pm (10.31am) Yannik Paul, Joe Dean, Andy Ogletree

3.53pm (10.42am) Ryan van Velzen, Charlie Lindh, Luis Masaveu (a)

4.05pm (10.53am) Kazuma Kobori, Jaime Montojo Fernandez (a), Liam Nolan (a)

4.16pm (11.04am) Daniel Brown, Denwit David Boriboonsub, Matthew Dodd-Berry (a)

4.27pm (11.15am) Jeunghun Wang, Aguri Iwasaki, Sam Horsfeld