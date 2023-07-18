Rory McIlroy to launch British Open bid alongside Jon Rahm and Justin Rose

Rory McIlroy tees off the eighth hole during a practice round ahead of the British Open at the Royal Liverpool. Photograph: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Rory McIlroy will start his British Open bid playing alongside European Ryder Cup team-mates Jon Rahm and Justin Rose in the first two rounds at Hoylake.

The trio will begin their opening round at 2.59pm on Thursday as world number two McIlroy looks to claim his fifth Major title at the course where he won the Open in 2014.

Rahm, the world number three, is aiming to become the first Spaniard to lift the Claret Jug since Seve Ballesteros in 1988.

Laytown & Bettystown amateur Alex Maguire will be the first Irish golfer in action at Royal Liverpool, when he tees off alongside former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel from South Africa and Japan’s Rikuya Hoshino at 7.08am.

READ MORE

Former Open champion Darren Clarke is also out early, teeing off at 7.41pm alongside Belgium’s Thomas Pieters and Victor Perez of France.

Two-time champion Pádraig Harrington will have familiar company in Waterford’s Séamus Power, the Irish pair joined by American Talor Gooch for a 9.14pm tee-time.

Shane Lowry plays with Scottish Open runner-up Robert MacIntyre and American star Rickie Fowler, teeing off at 10.09am.

Australian Cameron Smith begins his title defence at 9.58am in the company of US Open champion Wyndham Clark and Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele.

American world number one Scottie Scheffler is also among the early starters in a group with England’s Tommy Fleetwood and Australian Adam Scott at 9.47am.

Royal Liverpool member Matthew Jordan, who came through qualifying to earn a place in the 156-man field, will hit the opening tee shot of the 151st British Open at 6.35am.

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023