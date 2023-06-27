Rory McIlroy says short courses like TPC Highland have become ‘obsolete’

Rory McIlroy with caddie Harry Diamond before hitting his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Photograph: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy isn’t a fan of short golf courses like TPC Highland – the host venue of The Travelers on the PGA Tour – where a series of 60s, 61s, 62s, 63s and 64s were among the low scores recorded as Keegan Bradley and his jailbird putter left everyone in his wake.

Although a designated $20 million tournament on the PGA Tour, McIlroy wondered if the course – which has been a host venue since 1984 – had become “obsolete”.

“Unfortunately technology has passed this course by, right? It sort of has made it obsolete, especially as soft as it has been with a little bit of rain that we had.

“Like, the conversations going back to, you know, limiting the golf ball and stuff like that, when we come to courses like this they just don’t present the challenge that they used to,” said McIlroy of a course measuring 6,852 yards (the second shortest behind Royal Port in Bermuda on the PGA Tour schedule.)

McIlroy’s tied-seventh place finish following his runner-up in the US Open would prove he is in decent form as he puts away the clubs competitively for a fortnight, before getting going again at the Scottish Open in Dundonald Links and the following week’s 151st Open at Hoylake, where he won the Claret Jug back in 2014, the last time it was staged on the links near Liverpool.

Top line-up bound for Castleknock Senior Scratch Cup

The rebirth of the Senior Cups is one of the great successes of the domestic amateur calendar and hats off to Castleknock Golf Club for adding to the list of silverware for those players with the game and nerve for the battle.

Quentin Carew, the reigning Irish amateur champion, from the host club, is among the headline acts playing in this year’s edition which takes place on Saturday, July 8th, while Irish international Rob Moran from Castle Golf Club will defend his title and two-time Irish Amateur Open champion Colm Campbell of Warrenpoint has also entered.

There are a small number of places available for the 36-holes tournament (€3,000 in prizes, with entry fee of €50 including food) which features a morning and afternoon shotgun start. Email info@castleknockgolfclub.ie for booking.

By the Numbers: 74

The second edition of the Irish Open for Disability Golfers takes place at Roganstown Golf Club in north county Dublin on Tuesday and Wednesday with 74 players – approximately half of them international players – competing.

Gareth McNeilly, a member of Massereene Golf Club, is one of them. McNeilly, who lost a leg in a motorcycling accident, captained the Ireland team to victory in last year’s European Championship and believes there is further growth in the sport with many inspired by the performances of Brendan Lawlor on the world stage.

“I never thought I’d captain Ireland when I was lying in a hospital bed 19 years ago, so the opportunities are there. Going forward, we want to see more opportunities to play for Ireland and play around the world, especially for those who have a disability. It gives them something to aspire to.”

Entry to Roganstown for the two-day 36-holes tournament is free.

Word of Mouth

“Before, I just got straight at the flag every shot. And, right now, I think I play smart, more smarter” – Ruoning Yin on her growing maturity. She’s 20! Yin became the second Chinese player to win a Major when closing the deal at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol.

Constantino Rocca: won a play-off to defeat Paul McGinley in the French Open. Photograph: Jeff Haynes/AFP/Getty Images

On this day: June 27th, 1993

The 18th hole at Le Golf National in Paris has always had a reputation for being a brute through the years, one example being the conclusion to the French Open – 30 years ago – which produced unscripted drama.

The two principal characters in the drama were Italian Costantino Rocca and Irishman Paul McGinley.

As the endgame played out, it seemed that Rocca was destined to be crowned champion. He stood on the 18th tee with a two-stroke lead and McGinley had effectively conceded his bid had come up short, to the point where he was conducting post-round television and media interviews.

And then Rocca became a victim of the notorious finishing hole, putting his approach shot into the lake and running up a double-bogey that hauled McGinley from the media huddle back out for an unexpected playoff.

The sudden death – on the 15th – had its own share of drama too, as McGinley found water on his approach in running up a double bogey, while Rocca stumbled over the line, flying his approach 40 yards past the flag and then pitching back and two-putting for a bogey that was sufficient to earn the win.

Twitter Twaddle

I’ve probably played 500-plus tournaments where I’ve tried to stick in there with 9 holes to go for a dream finish. Today was that day. Crazy game – The one and only Pádraig Harrington on his back nine of 28 – including a finish of birdie-birdie-birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie-par – for a closing 63 to successfully defend his Dick’s Sporting Goods Open on the Champions Tour.

Not to be yesterday but plenty of positives to take from 2 great weeks. Thanks everyone for all the support, we’ll be back #onwards – Leona Maguire

Walking w/ @Keegan_Bradley as he won a tournament that meant so much to him will be a highlight of this season and beyond. Aunt Pat gave a lot of insight during an emotional conversation this morning, too. And I always admired your golf swing – Two-time Major champion turned on-course television commentator Dottie Pepper on walking the walk with Keegan Bradley at The Travelers. Pepper is a close friend of Bradley’s aunt, Pat, a six-time Major champion and Hall of Famer.

In the Bag: Keegan Bradley (The Travelers)

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (10.5 degrees)

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM 2 Max High Launch (16 degrees)

Hybrid: Callaway Apex (19 degrees)

Irons: Srixon ZX Mk II (3), Srixon ZX5 (4, 5), Srixon ZX7 (6-PW)

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore (52 and 58 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey Versa Jailbird

Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond

Know the Rules

Q: Your tee shot comes to rest in a penalty area. You take two practice swings, touching the ground both times, and ground your club at address. Is there a penalty for such actions?

A: No, there is no penalty. When your ball is in a penalty area, you may play the ball as it lies without penalty, under the same rules that apply to a ball in the general area (which means there are no specific rules limiting how a ball may be played from a penalty are) (See Rule 17.1b).