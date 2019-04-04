The gloves were off yesterday as the chief executive of Sport Ireland John Treacy faced the Oireachtas Committee for Transport, Tourism and Sport to discuss John Delaney, the FAI and the mysterious €100,000 loan made to the association by its former chief executive in 2017. Malachy Clerkin was at the four hour session in which Treacy was blunt when asked about his confidence in the organisation, he writes: “John Treacy isn’t generally a studs-up kind of guy. Strange as it might seem to anyone who has followed John Delaney’s career, Treacy has always taken the approach that the CEO of a sporting body shouldn’t be in the news for very much beyond the nuts and bolts of the job at hand. So for him to strap on the knuckle-dusters, gives a fair idea of how annoyed Sport Ireland are at the lack of an acceptable response to their questions about John Delaney’s €100k loan to the FAI.” Emmet Malone was also present as it was revealed the committee would be asking elected FAI officials to join Delaney at his Oireachtas hearing next Wednesday: “FAI president Donal Conway, treasurer Eddie Murray and Paraic Treanor - the chair of the association’s Legal and Corporate Affairs Committee - are all included in what is in danger of becoming a very large delegation next week.”

Elsewhere Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium is finally open for business, as Mauricio Pochettino’s side cut the ribbon with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace last night thanks to goals from Son and Christian Eriksen. Elsewhere Manchester City made light work of Cardiff City, with goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Leroy Sane sending them back to the top of the Premier League table. In the night’s other fixture, Chelsea eased past Brighton to leapfrog Manchester United and move into fifth place.