Maurizio Sarri keeps the critics at bay as Chelsea brush aside Brighton

Chelsea 3 Brighton and Hove Albion 0

It would have been tempting to decree this a glimpse of Chelsea’s bright future had Eden Hazard, a player whose desire to move to Real Madrid is an open secret, not conjured a fine goal among their plunder. Regardless, a convincing and timely win was inspired by the excellence of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, homegrown talents on rare starts, to ensure Maurizio Sarri’s side remain just a point off third place in the Premier League.

This was Chelsea’s best display for some time, a performance which allied initial patience with ruthless quality after the interval, typified by two excellent goals around the hour-mark, to see them beyond an overly tentative Brighton team. The visitors may have had one eye on the FA Cup but are not yet safe. They ended well beaten while the home side, not used to winning so comfortably in the league of late, basked in some of their old self-assurance. The win bodes well for their run-in.

Sarri’s decision finally to hand Hudson-Odoi his first Premier League start, and Loftus-Cheek only a third since he became manager, went some way towards choking a repeat of the dissent which was so overt in Cardiff at the weekend.

The head coach appealed for a show of support prior to kick-off for the good of his players, yet the sight of youth-team graduates being offered an opportunity instantly raised the mood. Stamford Bridge may not have been full, with a smattering of empty seats notable in the home sections for what was, admittedly, a rearranged midweek fixture, but those present could delight in the youngsters’ involvement. Hudson-Odoi’s selection among seven changes had drawn the focus, the England winger sprinting eagerly at Gaëtan Bong, Solly March and the latter’s replacement, Anthony Knockaert, with all the free-spirited energy and incision this team have lacked too often of late. He was still carrying the confidence from Podgorica and that eye-catching full debut for the national team, tormenting his markers with an array of unpredictable tricks and flicks, and it was no surprise he eventually prised these stubborn opponents apart.

March had already retired, clutching his knee, three days before Brighton’s FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, when Hudson-Odoi breezed too easily beyond Knockaert seven minutes before half-time. Olivier Giroud, darting to the near post, duly reached his low centre first to flick it in beyond Mat Ryan. All Chelsea’s best opportunities up to then had been generated from Hudson-Odoi’s darts down the right flank, with Giroud being denied by Shane Duffy’s point-blank block before the Irishman was forced to slice just wide of his own post. The only blot on Hudson-Odoi’s display was an air-kick from Eden Hazard’s clipped centre, the ball having evaded N’Golo Kanté to arrive invitingly at the teenager’s feet.

In truth, he might have been startled to find himself in such a presentable position close to goal given Brighton’s defending had been so disciplined up to then. The visitors had only ever threatened fleetingly on the counter-attack, albeit Yves Bissouma – a player growing impressively into his first season in English football – did bustle his way to the byline beyond César Azpilicueta with Florin Andone unable to stretch and convert his pull-back.

That opportunity had been spurned with the game goalless, with the onus thrust upon Albion to be more expansive once they were pursuing parity. Yet the monopoly of possession remained Chelsea’s and, when they injected bursts of pace into their build-up play, even Brighton’s obstinate rearguard proved obliging. The hosts’ rewards came after the hour-mark with sumptuous goals from Hazard and Loftus-Cheek. Patient, accurate and progressive passing first took Hazard into space on the edge of the area with his right-footed finish whipped beyond Ryan and into the far corner.

The majority were still cooing at that strike when, three minutes later, Loftus-Cheek found himself in a similar pocket of space, albeit a bit further out. The midfielder opened up his right foot, shades of Dennis Bergkamp at Roker Park 22 years ago, to place his shot into the far top corner with Ryan utterly helpless.

Those two flashes of brilliance had undermined all the visitors’ endeavours, leaving them still a vaguely perilous five points above the bottom three but with Wembley to occupy their minds in the immediate future. The away contingent had celebrated their first shot of any note 11 minutes from time, Kepa Arrizabalaga claiming Bernardo’s attempt. They will have to be more inventive to unsettle Manchester City on Saturday. – Guardian