Sun shining brightly just now on Limerick hurling

It has been an extraordinary few weeks for Limerick hurling.

On Saturday, county champions Na Piarsaigh will attempt to secure a second All-Ireland club title in three years. Already the county has won back its place in Division 1B and reached the Allianz Hurling League semi-finals, having won the Munster hurling league back in January.

At the end of February the University of Limerick (UL) regained the Fitzgibbon Cup, making it three in a row for Limerick after the success in 2016-17 of Mary Immaculate College of Education.

Managing UL was Gary Kirby, former Limerick captain and selector, who is understandably upbeat about the prospects for hurling in the county. Twice in the last four years Limerick have won the under-21 All-Ireland, and also reached the Minor final. That quality was reflected in UL’s success.

“We would have had 10 players from Limerick in the squad,” said Kirby, “which is great for the county, and you can see the progress being made.

“The success of the under-21s and the Minors reaching All-Ireland finals is a huge boost. I even remember from my own time when we won the Minor in 1984, and the under-21 [three years later], it gives great confidence. You have no fear of the likes of Cork and Tipperary.”

Decisive match

After seven years of trying to get out of the lower first division in the league, Limerick won the decisive match against All-Ireland champions Galway, and in a manner that impressed anyone watching.

“For a Limerick team to go to Pearse Stadium and beat Galway after being eight down showed great character,” said Kirby. “I think the culture of the panel is a lot stronger than at times in the past. They look after themselves, and prepare properly.”

In recent years counties in Division 1B have done well – Galway winning the league and championship double last season – but Kirby is no doubt that promotion will be good for Limerick, and that league form is particularly relevant for this year’s round-robin Munster format.

“I think it will bring the team on further. There’ll be more competition, and that develops a team. Promotion and the performance levels shown will also be a help in the new championship structure coming in this summer.”

Club final replay

The threads connecting the success of Limerick teams to the county are clear, and Kirby also believes that Saturday’s club final replay in Portlaoise against Cuala is another important indicator for the future, as it was in the 1990s when his Limerick teams reached two All-Ireland finals.

“Na Piarsaigh were unlucky not to win it the first day, and I think they should do it in the replay. It’s something that you often see in successful counties – their clubs doing well. We [Patrickswell] got to a final [1991] and so did Ballybrown [1990] and Kilmallock [1993], and that fed into the county’s success a couple of years later.

“You could see it in Clare with Sixmilebridge, Wolfe Tones and Doora-Barefield. It’s a confidence builder.”