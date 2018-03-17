Weekend football previews: Kerry seek new dawn while Mayo prepare for fresh start

SATURDAY

All-Ireland Club football final

Corofin v Nemo Rangers Croke Park 2.00pm

An intriguing encounter, this, featuring two remarkable teams . Among the story lines is a return to Croke Park for Kerry great, Tomás Ó Sé, who has been in dynamic form for the bluebloods of the Cork game. Corofin’s sophisticated attacking game, spearheaded by the creativity of Ian Burke and the influential Gary Sice, almost came unstuck against in a war of attrition against Moorefield.

But Corofin, reduced to 14 men for most of the match, found a way. They have the experience of their 2015 All-Ireland win, a sticky defence and an unpredictable pattern of attack and look slightly better placed to close in on another perfect season.

Verdict: Corofin

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION ONE

Kerry v Kildare Tralee 7.00pm

Ah, timing. Cian O’Neill will appreciate the symbolism of the day as the Lilywhites’ bus motors towards his old stomping ground. There was something deeply chilling about the way that Kerry were dismissed by Dublin a week ago; expect a big performance here just so Kerry can reassure themselves that the sun will still rise. Kildare are unlucky to remain winless in this division, but seemed resigned to their fate last week against Mayo. This task is tougher again.

Verdict: Kerry

DIVISION TWO

Cork v Clare Páirc Uí Rinn 7.00pm

A sliding-doors moment for Ronan McCarthy’s Cork. They did the necessary against Meath last Sunday – another win here could see a late charge for promotion. Colm O’Neill and Mark Collins have been in terrific form in Cork’s front line. Discipline hurt Clare last week but they are capable of asking serious questions.

Verdict: Cork

SUNDAY

DIVISION ONE

Monaghan v Donegal Clones, 2.00 pm

Just what Donegal need when they are stuck between a rock and a hard place. Patrick McBrearty’s absence against Tyrone emphasised the load he has carried for the Donegal attack in what has been a bruising league campaign. With Michael Murphy still fine-tuning, Declan Bonner’s men struggled for scores against a compact defence. They can expect more of the same here. Monaghan had just started to warm to things against Galway a week ago when they lost Fintan Kelly to a rash red-card: after that, they were swallowed up. It will be tough and low-scoring but all but condemning Donegal to the drop should be motivation enough for Ulster’s hardiest flower.

Verdict: Monaghan

Mayo v Tyrone Castlebar, 2.00 pm

As usual, there was much early-season gnashing of teeth and dire predictions about both counties. As usual, both have shrugged them off. It has become increasingly obvious that Mayo’s season doesn’t really begin until St Patrick’s Day. Lee Keegan, Séamus O’Shea and Tom Parsons were among the familiar returnees for Mayo as they slipped into gear. The inclusion of Peter Harte and Mattie Donnelly in the Tyrone half-forward line gave Mickey Harte’s team forward thrust; given the attacking mentality of the Mayo half back line, it makes for a fascinating engagement. Relegation remains a live threat for the loser here; Mayo should have enough to give their supporters an easy time of it for once.

Verdict: Mayo

Galway v Dublin Pearse Stadium, 2.00pm

Talk about a viper’s nest. Galway do everything right in division one and their reward is that they get to play Dublin twice in a month. They surely have no choice but to forget about Croke Park and have a cut of this. The calmness with which they reeled Monaghan back in a week ago spoke volumes for the progression of the team. They are highly organised, efficient, hard-working and flying just now. Direct running troubles Dublin and with players like Eamonn Brannigan, Shane Walsh and Damien Comer, it is becoming a lethal aspect of their play. This remains a tall task for a team playing D1 football for the first time in seven years but the blistering directness of Galway’s play will cause Jim Gavin’s team significant if not insurmountable problems.

Verdict: Dublin

DIVISION TWO

Down v Tipperary Newry, 2pm

League tables can be deceiving. Down are on the wrong end of division two and yet pushed promotion favourites Cavan to the very edge in a fractious encounter last week. They lost Shay Millar with a head injury in that game, forward Barry O’Hagan has since left the panel and manager Eamonn Burns will serve a touchline ban. None of this is ideal when hosting a Tipperary team playing football with a lot of enjoyment. Down will compete but will struggle to live with the attacking fluency of Quinlivan, Sweeney and McGrath as the visitors push for promotion.

Verdict: Tipperary

Louth v Meath Drogheda, 2pm

A rough league run is turning grim for Meath. Finishing was an issue against Cork last week in a match that highlighted their struggle to click into gear. But Louth’s spring has been even rougher. Their starting forward line registered just 0-3 from play last week. If Graham Reilly and Cillian O’Sullivan see enough ball, they can shoot Meath to a desperately needed victory.

Verdict: Meath

Roscommon v Cavan Roscommon, 2pm

The biggest arm-wrestle of the division. Both counties have lived up to their advance billing as promotion contenders. Donie Smith gave a virtuoso display for Roscommon, contributing 0-7 from play to the team’s 2-19 total as they hit Clare for 2-19 despite playing with 14 men for the last half-hour. Cavan are well organised, flinty and all the better for coming through last weekend’s battle with Down. Could be fireworks here.

Verdict: Roscommon

DIVISION THREE

Derry v Wexford Celtic Park, 1pm

Arguably one of the most important ties of the weekend. Just three years ago Derry played Dublin in a league final. Now they are trying to stave off a drop to division four. Heaping more misery on winless Wexford is crucial just to stop the leaking.

Verdict: Derry

Longford v Westmeath Pearse Park, 2pm

Westmeath made a significant statement of intent last week by handing Fermanagh their first loss of the campaign. Denis Connerton’s Longford team are also in the promotion hunt but will have to make do without forward Seán McCormack (injured) and defender Michael Quinn (getting married) for the concluding games.

Verdict: Draw

DIVISION FOUR

Antrim v Carlow Corrigan Park, 1 pm

Carlow have been quietly rampant in this division and should continue in that form here.

Verdict: Carlow

Waterford v Leitrim Ardmore, 2pm

Waterford hit league leaders Carlow for 2-3 in the last 20 minutes of their encounter. They have been doing good things in each game but still fall short. Their luck may turn here.

Verdict: Waterford

Wicklow v Limerick Augrhim, 2pm

The only good thing about division four is that you can’t be relegated. Both teams are treading water, but Limerick can follow up last week’s victory with another here.

Verdict: Limerick