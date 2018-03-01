Snowstorm wipes out entire Allianz League programme

Schedules for both hurling and football have been altered due to the postponements
Parnell Park covered with a blanket of snow Picture: Dublin GAA Twitter

 

The GAA has confirmed that all Allianz Football and Hurling League fixtures scheduled for this weekend have been postponed due to the heavy snow covering most of the country.

A full revised fixtures programme to cover the remaining rounds of the Allianz Leagues will be issued on Monday, March 5th.

The postponements mean a change around in schedules for both football and hurling.

All of the hurling and football fixtures due to be played this weekend will now be played next weekend (March 10th and 11th).

A full list of the fixtures due to be played this weekend which have now been pushed back a week can be found here.

This means that the hurling knockout stages have been pushed back with the quarter-finals now taking place on March 17th and 18th, the semi-finals on March 24th and 25th and the final on March 31st.

