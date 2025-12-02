UL manager Brian Ryan in favour of Sigerson-Fitzgibbon Croke Park double-header finale

Brian Ryan would welcome the finals of the Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cups taking place as a double-header in Croke Park next year.

The University of Limerick hurling manager, who led his side to Fitzgibbon glory last year, feels there is an opportunity for such a billing after attending the draws for the 2026 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Championships at GAA HQ on Tuesday.

“Absolutely, I think it would be great for the game and great for the players,” said Ryan.

“And I think it would allow both competitions to reclaim the ground I suppose that they have (lost) in recent years.

“I know from a Fitzgibbon point of view, managers would all be asking ‘When are the matches on, where are they on?’ things like that. I think if you had fixtures in a more high-profile setting, I think it would enhance the reputation of the competitions and would enhance young players’ appetite to go and play Fitzgibbon or Sigerson for their universities.

“If you look at Croke Park at the moment, all the club championships – camogie, ladies football, down to junior grades – are all played here.

“For a lot of Fitzgibbon, and probably Sigerson players, they will never get an opportunity to play in Croke Park. You could be that Fitzgibbon player who didn’t make it on the county team but you got an opportunity to play in Croke Park. So, people would give their right arm for it.”

Brian Ryan celebrates after the final whistle in Na Fianna's win over Loughrea in last season's All-Ireland senior club hurling championship semi-final. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Ryan also indicated his son, Brian, was unlikely to play with the Dublin hurlers in the season ahead.

The 27-year-old Limerick native has been living and working in the capital for several years and was a key pillar in Na Fianna’s All-Ireland winning campaign last season.

He subsequently declined an offer from Dublin manager Niall Ó Ceallacháin to link up with the county team, and Ryan Snr doesn’t see his son’s position changing for 2026.

“I wouldn’t think so, no. He was very honoured to be offered, but my understanding from chatting to him is that he’s just concentrating on the club.”

However, if the invite were to come from Limerick manager John Kiely, lining out for the Shannonsiders is something Ryan Jnr would certainly consider.

“Oh, yeah, absolutely. Yeah, he would I’m sure take up the offer, but that’s for other people to make calls on that.”

2026 GAA Higher Education Championship draws:

Sigerson Cup (first round)

TUS Midlands v MTU Kerry

TU Dublin v Dundalk IT

St Mary’s v Maynooth University

UCD v ATU Galway

Queen’s Belfast v University of Galway

ATU Sligo v UCC

MTU Cork v University of Limerick

Ulster University V DCU Dóchas Éireann

Fitzgibbon Cup

Group A: University of Limerick, Maynooth University, DCU Dóchas Éireann

Group B: UCC, MTU Cork, Garda College

Group C: University of Galway, UCD, TUS Midwest

Group D: Mary I, SETU Waterford, ATU Galway