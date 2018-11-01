Kevin O’Donovan to replace Frank Murphy at Cork GAA

The Cork county board is now set to appoint Kevin O’Donovan to succeed long serving secretary Frank Murphy, who is stepping down after 46 years in the position.

O’Donovan, a member of Kilmeen Kilbree, is currently the Cork county board vice-chairman, and will officially succeed Murphy at the Cork county convention on December 16th.

Murphy, 74, has been employed as a full-time secretary in Cork since 1972 and the task to replace him a advertised back in July. He had agreed a one-year contract extension last year to help bring the €80 million Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium redevelopment to a successful conclusion.

Murphy’s 46-year involvement in GAA administration stretched far beyond his native Cork, his often forensic talents often deployed in the apparently unending process of tidying up the association’s rules.

The recruitment process, organised by the GAA’s HR Department at the request of Cork County Board, comprised of a number of high-level GAA representatives. The recommendation was accepted by the Cork County Board Executive at a meeting on Thursday night, subject to final approval by the Cork County Board at its next meeting on November 20th.

Cork county board chairwoman Tracey Kennedy said that O’Donovan was taking up his appointment at a time of great opportunity and challenge for Cork GAA.

“Our priority is to maintain and improve the high level of engagement by clubs, players and volunteers whose work shapes and defines the organisation in the county, and to ensure that Cork GAA is equipped to grow and operate successfully into the future,” she said.

“The performances of all our county teams are also of paramount importance. The success of our development squad programme, in which Kevin has been pivotally involved, is vital to the creation of a pathway for success in the future. With reports due from our strategic plan implementation committee and our football planning committee in the near future, we will expect the new secretary to drive any recommendations approved by the county board.

“The management and optimisation of our magnificent new stadium, Páirc Ui Chaoimh, is also an important task in which our new secretary will have a role as a member of the board of directors. It is imperative that the stadium fulfils it games promotion role as one of the premier GAA venues in the country. It must also achieve the commercial and community objectives which have been set.

“Kevin succeeds someone whose work on behalf of the GAA in Cork and nationally is immeasurable. In his term of office as county board secretary, Frank Murphy has overseen the growth of the GAA organisation in Cork, the phenomenal success of our inter-county teams, the radical redevelopment of club facilities, the development of three new stadiums, the achievement of unparalleled sponsorship support for our county teams and so much more.

“Cork County Board looks forward to working with our new secretary as we enter a new phase in the life of the Gaelic Athletic Association in Cork and we wish him every success in his new role.”