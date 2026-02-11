GAA director general raises fresh concern over rising costs surrounding intercounty teams

GAA director general Tom Ryan (right) alongside GAA president Jarlath Burns at the launch of the GAA's annual report for 2025 at Croke Park on Wednesday. Photograph: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

GAA director general Tom Ryan has expressed concern again after yet another increase in the cost of preparing intercounty teams.

Writing in his annual report for 2025, Ryan noted the bill for preparing intercounty teams increased by €1 million to €45 million last year.

Ryan described this as modest, but an increase nevertheless on what is already a huge figure which is a significant headache for the association.

Ryan pointed out “this remains the largest single expense line for all county boards”.

In a separate section of the report dealing with the GAA’s amateur status, Ryan discussed plans for a new GAA certification framework which would set out agreed conditions which all intercounty teams “must meet to avoid sanction”.

A spending cap for intercounty teams is likely to be part of this certification process.

Elsewhere in the report, Ryan touched on the controversy around Allianz and its sponsorship of the GAA’s National Leagues.

He said the GAA didn’t anticipate such a discussion materialising and acknowledged it was a “challenging and uncomfortable debate” which eventually ended with the GAA’s Ethics and Integrity Commission recommending that the sponsorship agreements remain in place.

“Our Ethics and Integrity Commission is a body of eminent and trusted GAA people with diverse backgrounds and vast experience,” Ryan stated. “The Commission was asked to assess the matter and this they did most assiduously.”

Ryan also supported the extension of the intercounty season into August, with preseason competitions being scrapped as part of the trade off.

He reiterated the GAA’s commitment to redeveloping Casement Park in Belfast and, on the issue of football’s new playing rules, suggested “considering some handpass restrictions at underage level in order to change the mindset” of continuous chains of handpasses at adult level.

The GAA also reported bumper gate-receipt income within its annual accounts for 2025, which will go down as another victory for football’s new rules.

The overall GAA gate figure for 2025 increased by €6.6 million to almost €46 million with excitement around the new rules and the attractiveness of the remodelled product playing a significant role.

Central Council reported a consolidated surplus of €3.7 million which, while down on the €6.3 million of 2024, was forecasted and anticipated, according to finance chief Ger Mulryan.

Croke Park remains the jewel in the GAA’s crown and returned revenue of €50.5 million for the year, up 10 per cent on 2024. Commercial income was down slightly, along with State funding.

Individual county boards reported an overall surplus of €4.6 million for the year, significantly up on the €1.8 million for the previous 12 months, while provincial councils were also up from €900,000 to €1.6 million.

Ryan noted in his annual report that 23 county boards delivered surpluses last year while 10 recorded deficits.