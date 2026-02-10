Sigerson Cup final preview: All roads lead to Croke Park as UL search for maiden title against old hands UCC

University of Limerick's Conal Dawson and Seán Morohan after their win over Maynooth University in the Sigerson Cup quarter-final on January 28th. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

It is 15 years now since David Power masterminded one of the biggest shocks in underage Gaelic football at Croke Park in guiding Tipperary to victory over Dublin in an All-Ireland minor final.

So, it is perhaps fitting that when the Sigerson Cup final returns to Croke Park on Wednesday night for the first time since 1985, Power will be on the sideline managing University of Limerick, searching for a maiden triumph against the second most successful team in the competition’s history, University College Cork.

UCC have won Gaelic football’s premier third-level competition on 24 occasions, most recently in 2023 when they beat UL in the decider. This will be UL’s third appearance in the final, having also lost in 2022.

UL’s dramatic 3-23 to 2-21 extra-time semi-final victory over Queens in Abbotstown on Friday night was the start of a hectic few days for Power.

The man who managed Tipp to a Munster Senior Football title in 2020 was in Mallow on Saturday as the coach of High School Clonmel, who were beaten by Marc Ó Sé’s Tralee CBS in Munster’s post-primary schools Corn Uí Mhuirí final.

On Sunday Power was then on the sideline as manager of the Tipperary women’s football team, who came up short against Mayo in their National Football League encounter in Swinford.

But all roads now lead to Croke Park for Wednesday’s Sigerson decider.

UCC celebrate after beating DCU in their Sigerson Cup quarter-final on January 28th. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

UCC enter the game as slight favourites. Paul O’Keeffe’s men were full value for their 1-11 to 1-8 semi-final victory over the University of Galway at the Mardyke.

They had chalked up impressive wins over ATU Sligo, Queens and DCU on their way to the last four.

UCC are backboned by players from Leeside and neighbouring Kerry – including Clonakilty’s Conor Daly, Knocknagree’s Michael McSweeney, Duagh’s Cormac Dillon and Listry’s Ruairí Murphy.

UL have players from a wider spread of counties – with Mayo, Clare, Cork, Sligo, Laois, Tipperary, Kerry and Galway all represented in the starting 15 in last week’s win over Queens.

Mayo’s Cian McHale finished that game with 1-8, while his county colleague Frank Irwin chipped in with 0-4. There were also important goals from Cork’s Tommy Walsh and Kerry’s Cathal Brosnan – the latter forcing the contest to extra-time.

Indeed, both teams carry a strong goalscoring threat, with UL netting seven over the course of their campaign to UCC’s eight – so don’t be surprised if this Croke Park decider raises several green flags.

2026 Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup final

UCC v UL, Croke Park, Wednesday, 7.35pm – Live on TG4