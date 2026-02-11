University of Limerick win first Sigerson Cup title with victory over UCC

Sigerson Cup final: University of Limerick 0-17 University College Cork 1-11

This isn’t new ground for David Power. In fact, when it comes to masterminding breakthrough wins, few do it better than the Tipperary legend who has guided UL to their first Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup title.

Power famously steered his native Tipp to an All-Ireland minor win in 2011 and then a landmark Munster SFC win in 2020.

This win as UL manager will probably be just as memorable for the current Tipp senior ladies boss as UL achieved their maiden Sigerson win, having already won a first Division 1 league title over winter, the hardest way possible.

They had to overcome extra-time knock-out encounters with Maynooth and Queen’s just to reach Croke Park and then gained revenge on UCC on the grand stage.

UCC claimed their 24th title three seasons ago when they beat UL in the 2023 decider but it was the men in white that prevailed this time, led again by rising Mayo star Cian McHale who capped a terrific campaign with 0-5.

Ciarán Collins and captain Brian McNamara had powerful games too while goalkeeper Tristan O’Callaghan pulled off a series of important saves to deny UCC.

Subs have played a huge part in UL’s journey to success this season and Daithí Hogan made a big impact when he came on this time, scoring two important late points.

UL’s Ciaran Collins and Dan Peet of UCC. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

UL saw off Queen’s after extra-time last Friday evening and hit the ground running here with a powerful first 20 minutes or so that left them 0-8 to 0-4 ahead at that stage.

Collins, so influential from the bench against Queen’s, clipped two points while skipper McNamara, UL’s only survivor from the 2023 final, was at the centre of their best work too.

McNamara drilled a point and set up another up for Collins with a sumptuous chip lift. Cathal Brosnan, whose stoppage time goal for UL against Queen’s sent that game to extra-time, weighed in with a score as well.

But UL must have been concerned that the chances that got away with four point attempts dropping short in the first half and a further four wides.

Collins had no less than three goal attempts in the opening half too. Power’s crew were made to pay as UCC finished the half strongly, outscoring UL by 1-2 to 0-1 to tie it up at the interval, 1-6 to 0-9.

Ciarán Santry pinched their goal right on the half-hour mark, with a poacher’s finish from close range. Kerry senior Ruairí Murphy supplied the teasing ball across goal, from the right wing, that just evaded UL and Laois defender Ben Dempsey, allowing Santry to palm home.

UCC duo Conor Daly and Emmet Daly both had shots saved by UL goalkeeper O’Callaghan after the restart. Then it was UL and Mayo forward Frank Irwin’s turn to sting the palms of UCC stopper Austin Murphy in the 40th minute.

The sides were level twice in that period but UL made an impressive push for the winning line when they reeled off four points in a row, two from McHale, one from Brosnan and another from Hogan.

UL: T O’Callaghan (Clare); T Walsh (Cork), T Ross (Sligo), B Dempsey (Laois); P O’Driscoll (Cork), S Morahan (Mayo) (0-0-1), C King (Tipperary); B McNamara (Clare) (0-0-1), C Collins (Kerry) (0-0-2); C Dawson (Mayo) (0-0-1), J McCabe (Galway), C Ryan (Kerry) (0-0-2); C Brosnan (Kerry) (0-0-2), C McHale (Mayo) (0-0-5, 2f), F Irwin (Mayo) (0-0-1). Subs: T O’Donnell (Kerry) for Irwin, D Hogan (Tipperary) (0-0-2) for McCabe (42 mins), H O’Loughlin (Mayo) for Brosnan (45), J Melvin (Mayo) for Dempsey (57), C Campbell (Roscommon) for Collins (65).

UCC (Cork unless stated): A Murphy (Kerry) (0-0-1, 1 45); D Peet, J O’Driscoll, D O’Connor (Kerry); L Evans (Kerry), C Molloy, C Kenneally; M McSweeney (0-0-1), T Cunningham (0-0-1); R Murphy (Kerry) (0-0-1), E Daly (Kerry), J Horgan (Kerry); C Dillon (Kerry) (0-0-2, 1f), C Daly (0-0-3, 2f), C Santry (1-0-1). Subs: D Desmond for Horgan (43 mins), T O’Mahony for Kenneally (45), O Corcoran (0-1) for E Daly (51), D Buckley for C Daly (56), G Holland for McSweeney (59).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).