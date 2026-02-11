Premier League wrap: Manchester City close the gap on leaders Arsenal

Erling Haaland moved joint-fourth on Manchester City’s all-time scorer’s list as Pep Guardiola’s side overpowered Fulham 3-0 to turn up the heat on Arsenal.

Haaland netted his 153rd City goal, moving him level with Colin Bell, in a comfortable victory at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday that trimmed the Gunners’ Premier League lead to three points.

Antoine Semenyo opened the scoring as he continued his superb start in City colours while Nico O’Reilly was also on target in a one-sided contest played in persistent rain.

All City’s goals came in the first half and, with the job apparently done, Haaland did not return for the second half.

Virgil van Dijk’s second-half header saw Liverpool end Sunderland’s unbeaten Premier League run at home with a 1-0 win at the Stadium of Light.

Florian Wirtz came closest to opening the scoring in the first half but his effort hit the post.

Liverpool did break the deadlock in the 61st minute when Van Dijk flicked home a header from Mohamed Salah’s corner.

The Reds then safely saw out the game to move three points away from the top four and end the Black Cats’ unbeaten run of 12 league games at the Stadium of Light.

Burnley shocked Crystal Palace with a 3-2 comeback victory to end a 16-game Premier League winless streak and spoil Jorgen Strand Larsen’s Selhurst Park debut.

It all looked to be headed towards a dream introduction for the hosts’ Norwegian club-record signing, who made his first Eagles appearance in Sunday’s victory at Brighton, where the visitors halted their own 12-game skid without a victory in all competitions.

They dominated the beginning of the contest before Strand Larsen opened his Palace account with a 17th-minute opener, then nodded home a second 16 minutes later.

But Hannibal Mejbri clawed a goal back in the 40th minute and Jaidon Anthony drew the sides level four minutes later, before Jefferson Lerma’s own goal in first half added time ensured the visitors went into the break with what proved to be an unassailable lead.

Jack Hinshelwood scored a late own goal which handed Aston Villa a scrappy 1-0 Premier League victory over Brighton.

Tyrone Mings got the plaudits after his header forced Hinshelwood to put into his own net which took Villa back within six points of Arsenal in the title race, but more realistically a step closer to securing a place in the Champions League next season.

Fabian Hurzeler saw more pressure pile on to his shoulders after his side went a sixth game without a win to sit 14th in the table following consecutive losses.

Brighton introduced James Milner for Carlos Baleba for a record-equalling 653rd Premier League appearance inside the first period and went level with Gareth Barry, who has held the record since September 2017.

Nottingham Forest boss Sean Dyche came under further pressure after his side were held to a 0-0 draw against rock-bottom Wolves.

Forest completely dominated at the City Ground, peppering their visitors’ goal with 35 shots, but could not find a way through.

Although the draw moves them three points clear of the Premier League’s bottom three, this was a big chance to give themselves an even bigger cushion over 18th-placed West Ham.