Man attacked in Kildare last Sunday morning dies in hospital

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who was in the area in the early hours of Sunday morning to come forward. Stock photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

A man who was attacked in Kildare town in the early hours of Sunday morning has died in hospital.

The man, aged in his 20s, was found unresponsive on McGee Terrace, off Curragh Road, in the centre of the town, at about 3.15am. It is understood the man had earlier been out socialising and may have been on his way home when he was assaulted and left on the street.

The man, who has not yet been named, suffered severe head injuries, including a suspected bleed to the brain.

It’s understood the man, who is believed to be from Laois, was attacked by a group of youths following an incident on a bus earlier in the evening. One line of investigation is that the dead man had asked a group of youths to stop making noise.

Gardaí said the coroner has been notified “and a postmortem examination will take place in due course, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation”.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who was in the area in the early hours of Sunday morning to come forward, including motorists recording dashcam footage. The investigation team at Kildare Garda station is keen to speak to anyone in the vicinity of McGee Terrace between 2am and 4am on Sunday, the Garda said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kildare Garda station on 045 527730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.