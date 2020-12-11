Waterford bring in Neil Montgomery against unchanged Limerick for final

Limerick manager John Kiely names Aaron Gillane in side despite injury concerns

Neil Montgomery has been named in the Waterford side for Sunday’s All-Ireland final against Limerick. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Neil Montgomery has been named in the Waterford side for Sunday's All-Ireland final against Limerick. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Waterford have made one change for Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling final with Limerick. Neil Montgomery of Abbeyside comes in for his first championship start in place of Jake Dillon, a switch that was made in the semi-final.

It means that Liam Cahill will start just six players who lined out for the county in their last All-Ireland final three years ago, against Galway. Captained by Conor Prunty, Waterford are looking to win the MacCarthy Cup for the first time since 1959.

Opponents Limerick name the same 15 that started the semi-final win over Galway two weeks ago. Manager John Kiely is giving Aaron Gillane every chance to prove his fitness after a rib injury and includes him in the announced team.

The prolific free-taker would be a big loss for the Munster champions as they try for a second MacCarthy Cup in three years. Otherwise there are two changes from the team that lined out in the 2018 final.

Mike Casey and Richie English have been injured or in recovery throughout the season to date and although the latter was on the bench for the semi-final he didn’t get any game time.

They are replaced by Barry Nash, instead of English, and Will O’Donoghue, who together with a number of positional switches – Dan Morrissey to full back, Kyle Hayes to left wing back, Cian Lynch to centre forward and O’Donoghue at centrefield.

It is the first All-Ireland between the counties, who contested the Munster final four weeks ago with Limerick winning by four points, 0-25 to 0-21.

LIMERICK: 1 Nickie Quaid; 2 Seán Finn, 3 Dan Morrissey, 4 Barry Nash; 5 Diarmaid Byrnes, 6 Declan Hannon, 7 Kyle Hayes; 8 Darragh O’Donovan, 9 Will O’Donoghue; 10 Gearóid Hegarty, 11 Cian Lynch, 12 Tom Morrissey; 13 Aaron Gillane, 14 Séamus Flanagan, 15 Graeme Mulcahy.

Subs: Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock), Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), Adrian Breen (Na Piarsaigh), Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh), Ronan Connolly (Adare), Aaron Costello (Kilmallock), Richie English (Doon), Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock), Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock), David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca), Pat Ryan (Doon).

WATERFORD: 1 Stephen O’Keeffe; 2 Ian Kenny, 3 Conor Prunty (capt), 4 Shane McNulty; 5 Calum Lyons, 6 Tadhg de Búrca (0-1), 7 Kevin Moran; 8 Jamie Barron, 9 Kieran Bennett; 10 Jack Fagan, 11 Neil Montgomery, 12 Stephen Bennett; 13 Dessie Hutchinson, 14 Austin Gleeson, 15 Jack Prendergast.

Subs: 16. Billy Nolan (Roanmore), 17. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner), 18. Mark O’Brien (Ferrybank), 19. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper), 20. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan), 21. Colin Dunford (Colligan), 22. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan), 24. Jake Dillon (De La Salle), 25. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore), 26. Shane Fives (Tourin).

