For the birds: alternative showstopper dishes for the Thanksgiving or Christmas table

As turkey farmers around the country grapple with the stress and potential monetary hit surrounding the spread of bird flu, supply uncertainty is also creeping into festive menus – is it really Christmas if we can’t rely on a gorgeous, golden bird resting at the centre of our tables? These five chefs would argue it most certainly can be, and who are we to disagree? Here, they offer up suggestions from their most beloved dishes to help get us through the coming celebrations, and there isn’t a hint of turkey in sight.

Barry Sun

Chef patron, Volpe Nera, Blackrock, Co Dublin

I grew up in China, where we didn’t celebrate Christmas, so I haven’t got the same Christmas traditions that most people in this country would have. However, we always use it as an excuse to

get together and celebrate with friends, and for many years now we have hosted this celebration in our house. We have about 15 people – friends and family – for a big meal on Christmas Day, for which I do all the cooking.

I put lots of dishes filled with food on the table and let everyone help themselves. A lot of what I cook on Christmas Day is dictated by my family and the food that they love to eat. I cook a côte de boeuf every year as it’s always a huge hit, in particular with my 10-year-old daughter who would eat it all herself if allowed. I cook plenty of sides with it, both vegetables and potatoes. I definitely take a more relaxed approach at home than in the restaurant. My wife demands that I do her favourite – a butternut squash risotto; I don’t have a choice in the matter.

My son is a big fan of fish and seafood, so there will have to be some prawns and a fillet of fish or two for him.

We don’t really have desserts – I just put a selection of cheeses on the table and everyone helps themselves.

Barry Sun’s non-turkey recommendations are: roasted butternut squash risotto with sage and taleggio, and côte de boeuf.

Roasted butternut squash risotto with sage and taleggio (serves 4)

Ingredients

300g carnaroli rice

100g white onion, finely chopped

50g Parmesan cheese

80g butter

2 butternut squashes

1.2l vegetable stock

80ml white wine

80g good olive oil

20 sage leaves

80g taleggio cheese, cut into 1cm cubes

Salt

Method

Preheat your oven to 150°C. Next you need to use a good vegetable peeler or knife to take the skin off the squash. Be careful as this can be slippy. Then cut it in half, take the seeds out and chop it into 2cm cubes. Roast in the oven with salt, half of the olive oil, half of the butter and the sage leaves for about 25 to 35 minutes, until the squash is soft. Use a knife to check. Keep a few of the sage leaves and cubes of butternut squash for the garnish. Mash the rest of the leaves and squash with a fork and keep warm. Bring your vegetable stock to the boil and then simmer to keep it hot. Heat the rest of the olive oil in a large pan and sauté the onion over a low heat for about 10 to 15 minutes until soft and translucent. Turn up the heat and add your rice, lightly toasting for about 1 to 2 minutes, making sure to turn often to avoid burning it. Add the white wine and stir immediately to prevent the rice from sticking. As soon as the wine has completely evaporated, add the mashed squash and mix well. Gradually add the hot vegetable stock one ladle at a time until it has all been absorbed and the rice is cooked. It should take about 20 minutes. Turn off the heat, then add the rest of the butter and your finely grated Parmesan cheese. Make sure to season well with salt and pepper. Finely chop the leftover sage leaves and mix in carefully. Serve on a flat plate, garnish with a couple of squash cubes and taleggio cheese, and enjoy!

Côte de boeuf

Ingredients

1 large côte de boeuf (1.2–1.5kg), bone in

Sea salt and black pepper

100g oil (eg, sunflower)

100g butter

2 garlic cloves

Crushed sprigs of thyme

Sprig rosemary

Method

Bring to room temperature: Take the côte de boeuf out of the fridge 1–2 hours before cooking. This ensures even roasting. Season generously: Rub the beef with salt and pepper on all sides. Sear: Heat a large ovenproof pan until very hot. Add the oil and sear the beef for 2–3 minutes per side until deeply browned. Add flavour: Lower the heat slightly; add the butter, garlic and herbs. Baste the beef for a minute as the butter foams. Roast: Transfer the pan to a preheated oven at 180°C (roast for around 25–30 minutes for medium-rare, internal temperature about 50–52°C), or longer if preferred. Rest: Remove and let rest, loosely covered with foil, for at least 26 minutes before carving. Serve: Slice thickly across the grain and serve with the resting juices poured over.

Tips

The meat needs time to relax so the juices redistribute; leaving time to rest makes all the difference.

Finish the roast with a knob of butter mixed with Dijon mustard and herbs during resting.

Serve with red wine and shallot jus and roast potatoes.

Seamus Commons

Head chef, Knockranny House Hotel, Westport, Co Mayo

Every year, I cook for 14 of my family who are all delighted to see something different on the menu, especially my teenage son, who loves venison.

I started off serving melon and thinly sliced venison – our version of Parma ham and melon – which was a great crowd-pleaser in the Commons household. We then moved on to a lightly smoked venison as a starter, which I cured in gin and juniper berries and topped with a cranberry and hazelnut crumble. Now, for the main course, everyone is delighted to see the venison replace turkey. The big thing is that venison is wild, which gives it such a unique and herby flavour. Often you can taste the heather, unlike traditional turkey which can ultimately be very bland – hence all the sides that accompany it to maximise the flavour. Cooking venison is also a different concept. Work-wise, venison is easier to cook. Unlike turkey, where you have to cook it at a high temperature, then lower it and start the basting process, venison can be cooked on the pan exactly the way you like it, avoiding overcooking. Not only that, venison is the healthier option with a lower fat content.

Sika deer is excellent; flavour-wise it really stands out, so if you can get your hands on that you’re in luck. Your butcher might be able to arrange some for you.

Wild loin of Irish venison, pear and vanilla puree, truffled cabbage,

smoked bacon, potato and chestnut fondant, chocolate and Port syrup

Ingredients

Venison (allow 120g per potion)

1 tbsp oil

1 sprig rosemary

2 juniper berries (cracked)

2 tbsp gin

Salt

Method

Place venison, cracked juniper berries and rosemary in a bag and leave overnight. Remove from the bag and season. Seal off the venison in a hot pan until golden brown, add the gin and flambé. Place in preheated oven for eight minutes (medium). Remove from the oven and cover with tin foil. Allow to rest for three minutes

For the pear and vanilla purée

2 pears (peeled, core removed and chopped)

1 vanilla pod (split lengthways and seeds removed)

Method

Place the pears and the vanilla seeds and pod in a pot and cover with a lid. Cook slowly on a low heat until soft. Remove the vanilla pod. Place in a blender and blitz until smooth. Set aside and keep warm

For the cabbage balls

½ head cabbage (washed and finely chopped)

1 shallot (chopped)

4 outer leaves from cabbage (pre-blanched)

20g smoked bacon

1 sprig thyme

10g butter

1 tsp truffle oil

Method

In a warm pot, melt the butter until lightly foaming. Add the shallot and thyme. Sweat until soft and translucent. Add the cabbage and cook until tender. Season with salt and add the truffle oil. Form into a ball shape and wrap in the outer leaves, then wrap the ball in cling film. Set aside. When reheating, place in boiling water for three minutes. Remove the cling film and place on the plate. (The cabbage ball can be cooked in advance and kept in the fridge.)

For the potato, smoked bacon and chestnut fondant

2 large baking potatoes (peeled)

50g peeled chestnuts

1 banana shallot

40g smoked bacon (diced)

1 sprig thyme

10g butter

20ml cream

250g duck fat

Method

Sweat off the thyme, smoked bacon and shallot in butter; do not allow any browning. Add the chestnuts and the cream. Bring to a simmer and then purée in a food processor until smooth. Place in a disposable piping bag and set aside. Cut the potato into rings using a 2-inch diameter scone cutter. Remove the centre of the fondant with a melon baller. Seal on all sides until golden in a hot pan. Confit the potato in duck fat with some thyme, garlic and salt. When three-quarters cooked, remove from the duck fat. Pipe the chestnut filling into hole in centre and finish cooking in the oven. (The filling for the fondant can be made in advance and kept in the fridge.)

Chocolate and port syrup (jus)

100ml port

¼ orange zest

Sprig thyme

1 bay leaf

50ml game stock

2oz 70% cocoa chocolate

1 tsp brown sugar

1 tsp orange balsamic vinegar

Place the port, orange zest, thyme and bay leaf in a pot and reduce until the consistency of a thick glaze. Add the game stock and sugar reduce by a third and add the balsamic vinegar.

To assemble the dish

Place the cabbage ball and the potato fondant on a warm plate. Run a line of the pear and vanilla purée to one side. Carve the venison and place on the purée. Pour over jus

Tip

The cabbage ball and the filling for the fondant can be done in advance and kept in the fridge.

Paul Devoy

Executive head chef, Clontarf Castle, Dublin 3

We have never been a great house for the traditional Christmas Day turkey dinner. I always cook a very small turkey for visitors who call, but for our family dinner I will always try an alternative. Over the years, we have had goose, duck, beef Wellington and other dishes. This year, though, I decided to try stay away from the prime cuts and try some slow cooking.

We have had a dish on in the restaurant – slow-cooked ribs – for the past few weeks and its moreish nature has inspired me to replicate it at home. Being a slow-cooking dish, it is easily prepared, can cook while I am at work, and when ready can be served with nearly all of the usual Christmas fare. It is fantastic with roasted parsnips, creamy champ and jus made from the cooking liquor. Garnish it with a sneaky slice of honey-glazed local ham.

Slow-cooked beef ribs (serves six)

Ingredients

2.5kg beef short ribs

2 medium onions, peeled and sliced into chunks

2 carrots, washed, peeled and sliced into chunks

4 sticks of celery, washed, peeled and sliced into chunks

1 bulb of garlic, crushed

1 bouquet of robust herbs: thyme, rosemary, bay and flat parsley

4 tbsp tomato purée

2 glasses port wine

2 glasses good red wine

1 litre chicken stock

Salt and pepper to season

Method

Score the back of the short rib to release the film (membrane). Season the meat with rock salt, preferably Maldon. Warm a pan over a medium heat and seal the ribs gently. Remove from the pan and set to one side. Add the prepared vegetables to the pan and sear over a slightly higher heat. Season with a little salt to allow their sweetness to release. Pour the vegetables into a casserole dish or large deep baking tray. Place the ribs on top. Add the bouquet garni. Return the pan to the heat. Add the tomato purée and allow to sear while stirring. Deglaze with the port and wine. Bring to the boil and allow to reduce slightly. Add the chicken stock and bring to the boil again. Pour over the beef ribs. Top with a little water until the ribs are just covered. Cover with a lid or foil. Place in a preheated oven at 180°C for 20 minutes. Reduce the temperature to 140°C and slow-cook for 4-5 hours. Take out and check to see if they are tender. If so, remove from the cooking liquids and allow to rest. Pass the cooking liquids through a sieve or stainer and press the vegetables to remove all juices. Reduce over a medium heat until desired consistency is reached. Season to taste. Slice the ribs, sauce and serve with creamy mash and honey-roasted root vegetables or classic Christmas Brussels sprouts, prepared by trimming then frying with butter, bacon lardons, chestnuts and a drizzle of cream.

Daniel Taylor

The Shelbourne

Beef Wellington makes a spectacular main course for Christmas Day dinner – it’s elegant, indulgent and guaranteed to impress. The golden, flaky pastry encasing tender beef fillet and rich mushrooms creates a show-stopping centrepiece that’s as beautiful to look at as it is delicious to eat. It’s perfect for serving a big crowd, slicing neatly to reveal its layers. Slicing it at the table offers a nice bit of theatre to guests too – it’s always a wow moment when we serve it in The Shelbourne too.

Paired with classic sides such as crispy roast potatoes and seasonal vegetables, beef Wellington brings both comfort and luxury to the festive table. It’s a true crowd-pleaser that everyone in the family loves, making it a timeless favourite for a special Christmas feast.

Beef Wellington

Ingredients

1.5kg barrel of beef fillet (preferably Irish Black Angus beef)

Dijon mustard

1 roll of good-quality all-butter puff pastry

50g egg yolk for glazing

250g caul fat or sliced Parma ham

For 2-3 savoury crepes

150g plain flour, sieved

3 whole eggs, beaten

300g milk

salt to taste

1 tsp thyme leaves

For mushroom duxelle

3kg button mushrooms

2 banana shallots, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 small glass Madeira

Method

Wash the mushrooms, blitz until coarse in texture. Sweat the shallots and garlic in a little olive oil until soft, add the mushrooms and cook. Add the Madeira and cook until the moisture has evaporated. Chill. For the crepes, combine the milk and eggs in a bowl. In a separate bowl mix the flour, salt and thyme leaves. Slowly whisk the egg/milk mixture into the flour, ensuring no lumps. Leave the mix to rest for 30 minutes. Heat a large non-stick pan, add a touch of oil, and enough mixture to cover the base of the pan to form a thin crepe. Cook for 10 seconds on each side, then chill. For the beef, season with salt, heat a large pan, add a splash of oil, seal the beef fillet around all sides until slightly golden, chill, once chilled, brush with Dijon mustard.

To assemble

Line cling film horizontally on your workbench, creating three layers of cling film. Place 2-3 crepes slightly overlapping. Layer the sliced Parma ham/caul fat on to the crepe. Spread a layer of the mushroom duxelle mixture on to the crepe, approx 0.5cm in depth. Place the beef fillet in the centre, and roll it up into a barrel shape. Leave to rest in the fridge, ideally overnight. Roll out the pastry, egg wash all over; place beef in the centre and wrap in the pastry. Egg wash the pastry, ideally twice for the perfect glaze, and finish with sea salt. Leave to rest in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

To cook

Pre heat the oven to 210°C. Remove the beef Wellington from the fridge. Place on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper. Bake in the oven for 35-40 mins; remove from the oven. Leave to rest for 15 minutes before slicing.

Tips

The mushroom duxelle and crepes can be made the day before and refrigerated, also the sealing of the beef, to take the pressure off.

To avoid soggy pastry, ensure all of the moisture has evaporated from the mushroom duxelle and the mix is dry.

When glazing in egg wash, glaze the pastry once, refrigerate for an hour, then follow with another layer of eggwash – a double egg wash ensures a very crisp, golden brown, shiny finish.

Leaving the beef Wellington to rest after cooking for a minimum of 20 minutes ensures the cooking is even, the meat is tender and the juices are retained within the meat.

Using Parma ham creates another layer to retain the juices, and adds a slight seasoning to the beef.

Make the crepes as thin as possible.

Remove the beef Wellington from the fridge at least an hour before cooking, to ensure an even cooking.

Dervilla O’Flynn

Executive chef, Ballymaloe House Hotel

Christmas can be overwhelming with the amount of food and meat, so for me something like monkfish, which is light but has a meaty texture, is a really great alternative. Seasonal greens and those delicious buttery potatoes will complement it perfectly and leave you feeling very satisfied.

Buy the freshest monkfish you can find, or any other white fish such as John Dory, halibut, hake, or cod – are all great options. Serve with cooked seasonal greens such as kale, chard or spinach, which all complement the dish beautifully.

Roast monkfish with Grenoble butter and seasonal greens

Ingredients

4 x 200g portions monkfish

Organic spinach leaves

Olive oil, for cooking

Salt and pepper

For the sauce

250g cold butter, cubed

3 tbsp mixed herbs (parsley, fennel, chives and basil), chopped

2 lemons (1 for segments, 1 for juice)

2 tbsp baby capers (Capers de Pariel)

Handful of croutons

Method