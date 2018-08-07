James Owens to referee All-Ireland hurling final

James Owens will be the man in the middle for the All-Ireland senior final between Galway and Limerick on August 19th.

The Wexford native’s umpires will be his fellow Askamore clubmen James Dunbar and David Owens, along with Joe Kelly (Naomh Éanna) and Ian Plunkett (Marshalstown).

The standby referee will be Fergal Horan while Limerick’s Johnny Murphy will be in charge for the minor decider between Galway and Kilkenny.

This will be Owens’ second senior final having previously refereed Kilkenny’s win over Galway in 2015, while he has also refereed the All-Ireland minor final in 2007, the Under 21 final in 2008 and the club final of 2015.

In this year’s hurling championship, he has so far refereed the semi-final draw between Clare and Galway, the Leinster final replay between Kilkenny and Galway as well as Kilkenny v Offaly in the Leinster round-robin, and Cork v Limerick and Clare v Limerick in the Munster equivalent.