Jackie Tyrrell: Mentally soft Limerick learn hurling world a fickle place
Even the All-Ireland champions must accept that distractions can get to everyone
The nature of this year’s league actually did Limerick no favours. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
On this Sunday nine weeks ago, we had the ultimate Phoney War take place in Croke Park when Waterford and Limerick met in the league final.
Go back and watch it and that’s what strikes you, how it rivals those early months of World War II for its lack of intensity, savagery and real purpose. A national title was on the line but you wouldn’t know it.