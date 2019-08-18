Galway minors continue dynasty with three-in-a-row of All-Ireland titles

Galway 3-14 Kilkenny 0-12

Moments after sniping 2-8 for Galway in the Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor final, a microphone was put in front of Seán McDonagh. The man-of-the-match was reminded by the interviewer that he also featured in last year’s final win over Kilkenny. “Two years now,” nodded McDonagh, “they’ve been the best two years of my life.”

He’ll not forget these days for sure and this one in particular as Galway joined an elite group of counties who have won three minor All-Irelands in a row.

The other counties who have achieved the feat, for the record, are Kilkenny (1960-1962), Cork (1937-1939 and 1969-1971) and Tipperary (1932-1934 and 1955-1957).

Ruben Davitt was the other Galway goalscorer, striking it in the eighth minute and putting his county into a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

By half-time Galway were five clear and early in the second half they’d doubled that advantage to 10 before McDonagh’s second goal in the 47th minute set the seal on victory.

There were no shortage of Galway heroes on a day when they made it 11 wins in a row in the minor championship, a record that stretches back to their last defeat at the grade three years ago.

Galway’s Seán McDonagh scores a penalty in the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Final against Kilkenny at Croke Park. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Alex Connaire was excellent at midfield as was captain Ian McGlynn in a defence that Kilkenny simply couldn’t break down.

The young Cats, in truth, were well below their best and but for 13 Galway wides would have been beaten by more.

The win keeps alive the prospect of a double of All-Ireland minor titles for Galway – the footballers play Cork on September 1st – something only achieved by Dublin, Cork and Tipperary in the past. A day to remember then for Galway.

“Our half-back line snuffed out everything,” said Galway manager Brian Hanley. “John Cooney, Enda Collins and Ian McGlynn didn’t let anything get inside. Our full-back line was terrific and I don’t know if Michael Egan in goals had a shot to save. He over-carried a ball at one stage – I think he might have been trying to get himself into the game! I think everyone collectively just did their bit and the subs that came on all added to it.”

Yet the three-in-a-row aspect of the win did little for Hanley.

“That means nothing because it’s all about going forward for Galway, our whole thing this year is about it being a pathway to play senior hurling,” said Hanley.

Connaire looks like a potential Galway senior and won three frees in the first half when the game was a real battle, each of which McDonagh converted. Connaire then converted a point himself before playing the ball in that Greg Thomas won for their stoppage-time penalty. Again, McDonagh converted and Galway led 2-6 to 0-7 at the break.

The lead didn’t flatter Galway who killed the contest in the third quarter with a run of five unanswered points.

When the sides met in the quarter-final group stage, Kilkenny came from 12 points down to draw level before eventually losing that game by three. But there was no fightback this time as Galway maintained the upper hand and grabbed that third goal through McDonagh to secure it.

GALWAY: M Egan; A Nolan, E Lawless, C Brennan; E Collins, I McGlynn, J Cooney; L Leen, A Connaire (0-1); T Killeen (0-2), S McDonagh (2-8, 1-0 pen, six frees, one 65), C Cunningham; R Davitt (1-2), S Morgan, G Thomas (0-1).

Subs: G Lee for Cunningham (46 mins), S O’Hanlon for Morgan (52), T Davoren for Collins (55), C Molloy for Davitt (60), N Glynn for Thomas (62).

KILKENNY: A Tallis; B Reid, W Halpin, T Roche; P McDonald (0-1), P Moylan, Z Bay Hammond; L Moore (0-1), J Aylward; P Blanchfield, T Clifford (0-1), C O’Sullivan (0-2); B Drennan (0-6, five frees), J Doyle, I Byrne.

Subs: D Walsh for Blanchfield (38 mins), A Hickey for Aylward (45), B Wheeler (0-1) for Byrne (52), A Murphy for Drennan (59).

Referee: P Murphy (Carlow).