Dublin close in on appointing new senior hurling manager

Anthony Daly, Mattie Kenny and former Galway manager Anthony Cunningham in the running
Kilmacud Crokes manager Anthony Daly at the Dublin senior club hurling final against Ballyboden at Parnell Park. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

The Dublin County Board will this week close in on appointing a new senior hurling manager, the understanding being it would wait until after last Sunday’s county final replay which saw Ballyboden St Enda’s defeat Kilmacud Crokes.

That defeat, however, may have helped clear the way for Anthony Daly to take the position again, the Clare native, in charge of Kilmacud Crokes his season, among the three main candidates following Pat Gilroy’s sudden departure last month after one season in charge.

Two-time All-Ireland winning Cuala club manager Mattie Kenny and former Galway manager Anthony Cunningham, who worked alongside Gilroy this season, are also in the running.

Daly’s Kilmacud took out Cuala in the Dublin semi-final, although Daly has so far kept quiet about his exact ambitions with Dublin, having previously held the role from 2009-2014.

“I’m just trying to process what’s after happening there now,” Daly said after Sunday’s defeat, a third successive final loss for Kilmacud, as Ballyboden won the title for the first time since 2013.

