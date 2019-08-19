Added Time: it’s a Tipperary world, the rest of us just live in it

Keith Duggan and Seán Moran reflect on a final which left many outside of Tipp cold

 

Strike up Slievenamon. Book that AirBnB in the Golden Vale. Pop the bottle of cider. It’s a Tipperary world and the rest of us just live in it today.

All-Ireland champions for the third time this decade, Tipp take centre stage in today’s all-hurling edition of the Added Time podcast. Keith Duggan and Sean Moran joins us to break down a final that ultimately left a lot of people cold. Not Tipp people, of course. Other people.

Had the game already turned in Tipp’s favour before Richie Hogan’s red card? Why weren’t Kilkenny able to reorganise the way other teams have done when down to 14 men? What more can we ask of referees than what James Owens did?

All this and more in your Monday Added time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

