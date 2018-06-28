Wicklow edge closer to semi-final with win against Dublin

Wicklow took another step towards securing a place in the semi-finals of the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship after they overcame Dublin by 2-6 to 0-8 at Parnell Park last night.

Despite an early point from Mark Lavin, Dublin struggled initially as they conceded points to Matthew Ging and Seán Doody and they fell further behind thanks to an excellent goal from Wicklow wing-back Kevin Quinn in the 12th minute.

While enjoying plenty of possession, the hosts struggled to make any impact on the scoreboard although wing-back Lavin landed his and Dublin’s second point with a fine solo score in the 21st minute.

That point prompted two successive scores from Liam McGovern and Matthew Dunne but any potential Dublin optimism was punctured in the 28th minute as Dublin goalkeeper Seán Bohan erred in claiming possession and Eoin Darcy fired into the empty net to push Wicklow 2-4 to 0-4 ahead at the break.

Despite only scoring two points in the second-half through Ging and substitute Jack Fleming Foran, Wicklow were rarely troubled after the break with Dublin only adding four further points with Ben Fenell making a fine save to deny Robbie Bolger what looked a certain goal.

Elsewhere in Group 1, group leaders Meath were pushed all the way before edging past Offaly by 1-13 to 1-12 in Páirc Tailteann while Westmeath remain rooted at the bottom after falling to Louth by 3-11 to 2-11 in Cusack Park.

In Newbridge, Aaron Kennedy’s 10th minute goal set Kildare on course for a comfortable 5-10 to 1-6 victory over Laois in their Group 2 clash.

The point-taking of Muiris Curtin kept Kildare’s noses in front while a brace of goals from Tom Browne and further majors by Drew Costello and Nick Jackman eased the Lilies home.

The remaining fixture of the night saw Longford edge Carlow by 1-9 to 0-8 in Netscape Cullen Park.