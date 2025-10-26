St Martin’s come from behind to beat Rathnure to Wexford hurling title; Portaferry triumph again in Down

St Martin's Barry O’Connor celebrates after the final whistle in the Wexford SHC final against Rathnure. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

Barry O’Connor proved St Martin’s match-winner for the second year in a row to retain the Wexford SHC title for the first time in the club’s history.

The Piercestown-based side trailed Rathnure until the 49th minute, but finished the stronger thanks to a goal from the former AFL player with four minutes remaining.

All but one point was scored from play in the 2-14 to 0-16 triumph.

Rathnure only returned to the top grade after capturing last year’s intermediate title and burst out of the blocks with Jack Redmond (0-8, six frees) and Seán O’Connor (0-4) leading their scoring.

Their lead held at three points for long stretches of the half until Jack O’Connor cut the half-time deficit to one, 0-9 to 0-8.

Rathnure finally pushed four in front on the resumption. However, Mikey Coleman whipped to the net in the 35th minute, while Rathnure couldn’t capitalise on their goal chances.

St Martin's Diarmuid O’Leary and Rathnure's Eamon Wickham. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

The comeback was completed with a 1-4 burst, fuelled by Jack O’Connor (0-4) and finished by his cousin, Barry (1-2).

Their next assignment is a home Leinster quarter-final against All-Ireland champions Na Fianna of Dublin in a fortnight.

Meanwhile, Portaferry completed their four-in-a-row of Down titles by defeating Ballygalget, 2-24 to 2-13.

Eoin Pucci bagged 2-6 for the wind-assisted underdogs, who led by two points at half-time.

Cathal Coleman (1-8) dispatched a first-half Portaferry penalty before they dominated the second period. Eoghan Sands’ goal proved the clinching score as they stretched away to win by 11.

They will next face Slaughtneil in the Ulster semi-final.

Elsewhere, the Meath SHC final replay was won by defending champions Rathoath, defeating Kiltale by 2-22 to 4-10.

Bryan McMahon and Cian Rogers both struck 1-2 for the victors, but a late onslaught of goals from Jack Regan (2-3) and Adam Murphy (1-2) narrowed the final margin to six.