UCD finally edge University Ulster after two lots of extra-time

UCD 0-18 UU 1-13

It took two separate periods of extra-time before UCD advanced to the Sigerson Cup Final at a wet Inniskeen.

UU twice brought this game to extra-time, with Derry’s Gareth McKinless leveling things at 0-12 each at the end of normal time, before Rory Brennan stepped up on 80 minutes plus to ensure another 10 minutes.

The sides were level seven times in normal time, and were tied at 0-3 apiece at the break.

UU opened up a 0-7 to 0-4 lead within 10 minutes of the restart, with Tyrone brothers Rory and Lee Brennan among those on target.

UCD worked their way back into contention, as the rain began to pour down in Monaghan, with Cuala’s Con O’Callaghan levelling the game at 0-8 apiece.

UCD led 0-12 to 0-10 late on, but scores from Lee Brennan and McKinless forced extra-time.

A Mark Bradley goal gave UU the initiative on the restart to help them to a 1-12 to 0-14 interval lead.

However, UCD battled back with two unanswered points in the second period of extra-time, before Brennan equalised.

UCD scored the only two points in that additional extra-time, after the break to take victory.

UCD: C Manton; L Fortune, C O’Shea, P Healy; S Coen, C Mullaly, J Feehan; B O’Sullivan, J Barry; L Casey (0-2), C McCarthy (0-6, 3f), B Byrne; C O’Callaghan (0-2, 2f), E O’Carroll (0-5, 3f, 2 ‘45’), E Lowry (0-1, f). Subs: B O Seanachain (0-1) for Casey (40), T Hayes for Lowry (42), L Silke (0-1) for Byrne (50), P O’Connor for Feehan (70), L Moran for O’Connor (77)

Ulster University: S Fox; M Magee, M McKernan (0-1), M McEvoy; R Brennan (0-2), R McNamee (0-2), G McKinless (0-1); T O’Brien (0-1, f), J Munroe; R McAnespie, M Bradley (1-0), E McHugh; L Brennan (0-3 1 ‘45’, 1f), N Madine (0-1), F Burns (0-2). Subs: D Mulgrew for Madine (55), D Gallagher for Burns (55), D Tallon for McAnespie (60), F Burns for McNamee (70), R McAnespie for McHugh (78)

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)