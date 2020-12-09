Sam won’t be heading west with Aidan O’Shea even if Mayo end 69-year drought

Mayo captain Aidan O’Shea was asked at the county’s remote press conference about the prospect of winning next week’s All-Ireland final for the first time in 69 years and still not getting to bring the Sam Maguire back home.

The GAA has made clear that neither football nor hurling All-Ireland champions will be permitted to pack the trophies into their bags after the upcoming finals – in order to deter homecoming celebrations and their attendant Covid risks.

If that might prove a bit anti-climactic after what would be the most eagerly awaited title in GAA history, O’Shea points out that he’s already been there with the Nestor Cup.

“Yeah, obviously had a bit of experience with it with the Connacht title. The fact that we have to drive to the game by ourselves – I was expecting it to be coming back with me afterwards. Unfortunately that’s not the case.”

Whereas he feels the restrictions are excessive, he accepts that circumstances are far from normal.

“I wasn’t aware until that moment that those restrictions were in place but, yeah, maybe it’s a little bit over the top.

“I think the moment when you walk back into the dressingroom with a cup is something special and I think the GAA can afford both teams, this weekend and next weekend, to allow that. But at the same time, I understand the circumstances so if there’s a justification around why that is the case, fair enough, it’s important to abide by it and follow the restrictions.”