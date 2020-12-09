Sam won’t be heading west with Aidan O’Shea even if Mayo end 69-year drought

Covid regulations aimed at deterring homecoming celebrations also cover hurling final

Updated: 7 minutes ago

Mayo captain Aidan O’Shea lifts the Nestor Cup after the Connacht SFC Final win over Galway at Pearse Stadium in Salthill. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Mayo captain Aidan O’Shea lifts the Nestor Cup after the Connacht SFC Final win over Galway at Pearse Stadium in Salthill. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Mayo captain Aidan O’Shea was asked at the county’s remote press conference about the prospect of winning next week’s All-Ireland final for the first time in 69 years and still not getting to bring the Sam Maguire back home.

The GAA has made clear that neither football nor hurling All-Ireland champions will be permitted to pack the trophies into their bags after the upcoming finals – in order to deter homecoming celebrations and their attendant Covid risks.

If that might prove a bit anti-climactic after what would be the most eagerly awaited title in GAA history, O’Shea points out that he’s already been there with the Nestor Cup.

“Yeah, obviously had a bit of experience with it with the Connacht title. The fact that we have to drive to the game by ourselves – I was expecting it to be coming back with me afterwards. Unfortunately that’s not the case.”

Whereas he feels the restrictions are excessive, he accepts that circumstances are far from normal.

“I wasn’t aware until that moment that those restrictions were in place but, yeah, maybe it’s a little bit over the top.

“I think the moment when you walk back into the dressingroom with a cup is something special and I think the GAA can afford both teams, this weekend and next weekend, to allow that. But at the same time, I understand the circumstances so if there’s a justification around why that is the case, fair enough, it’s important to abide by it and follow the restrictions.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.