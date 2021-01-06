Séamus O’Shea calls time on his Mayo career

The Breaffy club man played 96 times for his county in a career spanning 13 season

Mayo’s Séamus O’Shea has retired from intercounty football. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

Seven-time Connacht SFC winner Séamus O’Shea has announced his retirement from intercounty football with Mayo.

O’Shea follows Tom Parsons, David Clarke and Donal Vaughan who have also retired in recent days, bringing down the curtain on a career which saw him play 96 times for his county over 13 seasons.

Over 13 seasons in the green and red the Breaffy man won seven Connacht titles and one National League.

“I’m hugely grateful to everyone who has supported me throughout my career,” he said when announcing the news.

“I would like to thank my family and friends for their constant support and encouragement as well as my club Breaffy for nurturing my development. I would also like to thank all of my former teammates, management teams, coaches, medical staff, supporters and everyone who has been involved in this journey.

“I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have played for Mayo alongside an extraordinary group of players. I’m thankful that I’ve had the opportunity to do it for so long and I’ve loved every minute of it.

“Mayo football is in good hands and I look forward to watching my former team-mates compete and win over the coming years.”

