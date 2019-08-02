Paul Galvin set to be confirmed as Wexford manager

Paul Galvin will be announced as the Wexford senior football manager, subject to his successful ratification, early next month.

Wexford GAA has confirmed that their senior football committee have nominated the former Footballer of the Year for the vacant role. It is understood that he is the only nominee put forward. The next Wexford county board meeting is in early September and Galvin will meanwhile be preparing his management team.

A four time All-Ireland winner and three time All Star, Galvin was joint manager of the TG4 Underdogs team last year. He is expected to favour an expressive kick passing game, while his involvement is sure to give football in the county a major boost.

This year the hurlers claimed the Leinster championship, as the footballers were beaten by Louth and Derry in the championship. They remain in Division Four of the league.

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, Wexford GAA said “Paul impressed the selection committee during the interview process with his knowledge and passion for the game along with his vision for Wexford football at both senior and development level.

“Details of Paul’s backroom team will be confirmed at a press conference, subject to his successful ratification, details of which will be notified following the next meeting of the Wexford GAA county board.”