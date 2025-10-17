Further dual recognition for Kildare as Beirne and Boran win awards

Kildare secured further dual recognition on Friday night when Alex Beirne was named Footballer of the Year for the Tailteann Cup and Cian Boran was named Hurler of the Year in the Joe McDonagh Cup after both played key roles in their county’s successes during the summer.

Beirne scored 3-33 during the campaign, whereas Boran was named man-of-the-match in the McDonagh final against Laois.

The pair were presented with their awards in Croke Park on Friday evening.

Others from the tiered championships to be honoured were Seán Glynn (Christy Ring Cup) who starred for London, Conor Cosgrove from Roscommon (Nicky Rackard Cup) and Cavan’s Liam O’Brien, who was the top scorer in the Lory Meagher Cup with a tally of 1-49.